Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Eagles & Prediction Markets

Bitter NFC East rivals meet for the first time this season, as the Dallas Cowboys (67¢) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (33¢) at 8:15pm ET. Get $25 in bonus funds for Monday Night Football by depositing $10 and using Polymarket promo code GOAL.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 10/26/2026

Since starting 2-0, the Eagles have lost four straight and recently lost quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season. With backup Tanner McKee set to start, the Eagles are 4.5-point home underdogs for tonight’s Monday Night Football game.

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To begin claiming this offer on the mobile app or Polymarket’s website, use this link When prompted for a referral code, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Enter your personal information and finish signing up When your account is validated, deposit $10 or more You’ll then receive a $25 bonus to use on any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Despite being underdogs tonight, the Eagles have won four straight home matchups against the Cowboys. See whether we think that streak will be broken, along with the top trades for MNF below:

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) - 10/26 - 8:15 PM ET

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (67¢) will look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles (33¢) a third straight loss when they clash on Monday Night Football at 8:15pm ET (ESPN/ABC).

Both offenses have struggled, as the Cowboys have averaged 21 points per game over their last three games, while the Eagles have managed just 17 PPG during the same stretch.

With potential Hall of Fame lineman Lane Johnson retiring midseason and QB Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles’ season is in danger of getting ugly. While expectations are now low for Philly, the Cowboys, also 2-4, still hope to win the NFC East.

The Eagles lost 25-14 to the Panthers with Tanner McKee under center, and tonight could go the same way. Trade on the Cowboys to win by over 4.5 points (50¢).

None of the Eagles’ last five games have finished with over 44.5 points. Take a “No” on over 44.5 points tonight (52¢).

Cowboys vs Eagles - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

While the Eagles’ offense certainly isn’t explosive with Tanner McKee at QB, he’ll get plenty of opportunities to throw the ball. RB Saquon Barkley should return, but fellow backs Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are still out.

McKee threw 45 passes in Week 6, completing 26, and he should easily clear 20 completions here. Buy contracts on McKee 20+ completions (56¢).

For a potential 6.32x combo payout, take the Cowboys to win by over 4.5 points, a “No” on over 44.5 points, and McKee 20+ completions.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

On Polymarket, you can trade on sports, politics, culture, and more. There are thousands of markets added each day; check out some of this week’s trending ones below:

World Series Champion

Milwaukee Brewers 84¢

Tampa Bay Rays 16¢

Top Song 2026?

End of Beginning - Djo 85¢

Babydoll - Dominic Fike 13¢

Ohio Senate Election Winner

Sherrod Brown 69¢

Jon Husted 33¢

On most options, you can buy or sell contracts on a “Yes” or a “No”. The prices above are equivalent to implied probability and are for the “Yes” option.

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