Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Bears vs Seahawks & Prediction Markets

After both teams improved their rosters through trades last week, the Chicago Bears (39¢) and Seattle Seahawks (62¢) face off on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field at 8:15pm ET. First, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for $25 in bonuses.

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The Bears added DT Jeffrey Simmons from the Titans, while the Seahawks acquired Quenton Nelson from the Colts. After defeating the previously unbeaten Chiefs in Week 7, the Seahawks enter this game as 3.5-point favorites.

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With Caleb Williams, the Bears are 3-1, but the Seahawks have a dominant defense. Before this intriguing MNF matchup, check out the top trades:

Chicago Bears (5-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (4-3) - 11/2 - 8:15 PM ET

Monday Night Football features the Chicago Bears (39¢) against the Seattle Seahawks (62¢) at 8:15pm ET at Lumen Field (ESPN). While the Bears’ offense has looked explosive with QB Caleb Williams healthy, the Seahawks held the Chiefs to seven points in Week 7.

The Seahawks rank second in the NFL in defensive EPA per play and opponent yards per carry. Both teams also rank in the top eight in sack percentage, meaning the QBs could be feeling some heat here.

Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks run the ball early and often against a pedestrian Bears run-stop unit. That could keep the clock running and the scoring relatively low. After all, the Bears did only score three points against the Vikings, who have the league’s best defense.

Seattle’s defense should lead the way here, and you should trade on the Seahawks to win (62¢) and a “No” on over 46.5 points (50¢).

Bears vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Chicago is giving up explosive plays at an alarming rate, and that’s good news for Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has totaled 100+ receiving yards in six of seven games and is a good pick to do so tonight. Trade on Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards (50¢).

The Seahawks’ formidable run defense held former player and current Chief Kenneth Walker III to 36 rushing yards in Week 7. Bears RB D’Andre Swift has had an up-and-down year, and I’d go with a “No” on Swift 60+ rushing yards tonight at 55¢

For a 10.53x return, make a combo with the Seahawks to win, “No” on over 46.5 points, Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards, and “No” on Swift 60+ rushing yards.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Election Day in the US is tomorrow, and you can trade on political markets along with sports, entertainment, finance, and more on Polymarket. Check out today’s trending picks:

2026 Midterms: Balance of Power

Democrats Sweep 70¢

D House, R Senate 26¢

Republicans Sweep 7¢

Texas Senate Election Winner

James Talarico 70¢

Ken Paxton 32¢

UCL: Barcelona vs Aston Villa

FC Barcelona 78¢

Tie 13¢

Aston Villa 10¢

On most outcomes, you can trade on either a “Yes” or “No,” and the prices you see double as the implied probability.

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