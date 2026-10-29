Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Panthers vs Packers & Prediction Markets

The Carolina Panthers (36¢) and the Green Bay Packers (65¢) will look to bounce back from Week 7 losses when they meet at Lambeau Field for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game. Before kickoff, use Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for $25 in bonuses.

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While the Packers lost to the Lions on Sunday, Green Bay has covered the spread in four consecutive games. Matt LaFleur’s Packers are 3.5-point favorites against a Panthers team that lost to the Bucs by 30 points in Week 7.

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Click this link to download the Polymarket mobile app or be redirected to the website Type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL when asked for a referral code Then, enter your personal information and finish the sign-up process Deposit $10 with the payment method of your choice By completing all of the steps above, you’ll unlock $25 in bonus funds

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

In a low-scoring game last season, the Panthers defeated the Packers at Lambeau 16-13. Below, we’ll cover how tonight’s TNF matchup could go and recommend some trades.

Carolina Panthers (3-3) vs Green Bay Packers (4-3) - 10/29 - 8:15 PM ET

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime pits the Carolina Panthers (36¢) against the Green Bay Packers (65¢) at 8:15pm ET. Carolina is going for a second straight win at Lambeau, but is a 3.5-point underdog here.

Recent history suggests a bounce-back performance from the Panthers, as they’re covered in 13 games straight immediately following losses. Still, it’s hard to trust a team that lost by 30 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

None of the Panthers’ last six road regular-season games have finished with 40+ points. With the Packers allowing just ten points per game in their last two games at Lambeau and 13.5 PPG in their last four overall, the total, O/U 47.5 points, looks steep.

Buy contracts on a “No” on under 47.5 points (48¢).

Panthers vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Jordan Love ranks second in the NFL with 1,958 passing yards through seven games. He’s needed to have big game after big game, as the Packers' run game has been abysmal. With the Packers averaging 2.9 yards per carry, trade on Love 275+ passing yards (45¢).

After being held to just 40 yards on four receptions against the Buccaneers, expect a bounce-back game from Panthers star wideout Tetairoa McMillan. The second-year receiver has posted 100+ receiving yards in the games immediately following the Panthers’ other losses.

Go with McMillan 70+ receiving yards here (57¢).

If your combo, with a “No” on under 47.5 points, Love 275+ passing yards, and McMillan 70+ receiving yards wins, you’ll 11.13x your original stake.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

While you can trade on every major sporting event on Polymarket, you’ll also find thousands of markets on politics, economics, culture, and more. Here are some of this week’s trending picks:

Oscar Nominees: Best Actor?

John Turturro 76¢

Sebastian Stan 49¢

Ryan Gosling 43¢

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea 55¢

Tie 25¢

Manchester United 23¢

Michigan Senate Election Winner?

Abdul El-Sayed 66¢

Mike Rogers 35¢

Prices, equivalent to implied probability, are displayed either in cents or percentages. Trading is open until an event ends.

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