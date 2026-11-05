Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Jaguars vs Ravens & Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (81¢) enter their 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football matchup against the shorthanded Baltimore Ravens (19¢) as 9.5-point favorites. Before kickoff, sign up using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 to get $25 in bonuses.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 11/5/2026

Just one snap into his Week 8 return from injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hurt his thumb and is out indefinitely. With backup Tyler Huntley also injured, the Ravens have to turn to third-stringer Joe Fagnano tonight.

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Coming off a dominant 42-7 victory over the Colts, the Jags are looking for back-to-back double-digit victories for the first time this season. Check out whether we think they’ll pull it off, along with other top trades below:

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-4) - 11/5 - 8:15 PM ET

Looking to hand the Baltimore Ravens (19¢) a fourth straight loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars (81¢) head to M&T Bank Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football matchup (Prime Video).

Jacksonville ranks in the top four in both offensive and defensive EPA per play, making this a tough matchup for the Ravens. After Lamar Jackson went down with a thumb injury in Week 7, Ravens third-string QB Joe Fagnano completed just 10-of-21 passes with a pick and a fumble.

The Ravens have lost by an average of 24.5 points in the last two games, and they could continue to struggle. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is an excellent 12-3-1 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite.

Despite Baltimore’s best efforts in this primetime home game, trade on the Jaguars to win by over 9.5 points (52¢).

Jaguars vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

The Ravens have allowed six touchdown passes over the last two games, and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown seven TD passes over the same timeframe. Baltimore’s secondary is relatively weak, and I’d go with Lawrence 2+ TD passes tonight (57¢).

Jacksonville gives up the fewest opponent yards per carry (3.4) and rushing yards per game (77.4) in the league. With a third-string QB in, the Ravens’ offense should be predictable, and RB Derrick Henry could struggle. Take a “No” on Henry 70+ rushing yards at 54¢.

Get a potential 4.50x payout on a combo with Jaguars to win by over 9.5 points, Lawrence 2+ TD passes, and a “No” on Henry 70+ rushing yards.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Whether you want to trade on the Super Bowl winner, the next US President, or the next #1 album, you can find it all on Polymarket. Check out some trending picks below:

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Prices are shown in percentages or cents and equal to the implied probability an event will happen. Trading is available until an event concludes.

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