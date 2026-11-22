Going for their fourth straight win, the Jacksonville Jaguars (71¢) take on the New York Giants (30¢) in a 4:25pm ET game at MetLife Stadium. Before this one gets underway, grab $25 in bonuses by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10 or more.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 11/22/2026

Even though they’re leading the NFC East, the Giants head into today’s game as 5.5-point home underdogs. That’s because Jacksonville has outscored its opponents 115-40 on its three-game winning streak.

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First, tap this link to go to Polymarket’s website or mobile app When you’re asked for a referral code, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Provide your personal info and complete all of the sign-up steps After verifying your account, make an initial $10+ deposit Completing these steps will get you $25 in bonus funds to trade on any market

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Both teams are 6-3 ATS heading into this Week 11 matchup, but the Jaguars have been on a roll. See how we think this one will play out along with our top trades:

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) vs New York Giants (5-3-1) - 11/22 - 4:25 PM ET

Looking to improve to 8-2, the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (71¢) head to MetLife Stadium for a 4:25pm ET Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants (30¢) on CBS.

Heading into today’s game, the Jags are the only NFL team ranking in the top five in both offensive and defensive EPA per play. Jacksonville has been favored by 10.5, 9.5, and 10.5 points over the past three weeks and has covered the spread in all three games.

In fact, the Jaguars have outscored opponents by an average of 25 points per game on their three-game winning streak. Last Thursday, the Giants dropped an important home game to the Commanders. New York also ranks last in the NFL in opponent red-zone TD percentage.

Plus, the Giants rank 26th in opponent yards per carry. The Jaguars are 3-1 ATS away from home and shouldn’t have any problems tonight. Take Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars -5.5 at 52¢.

While the Giants have had some defensive issues, they’re averaging 24.2 points per game in their last five and rank 11th in offensive EPA per play. Buy contracts on over 46.5 points (52¢).

Jaguars vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

He’s probably not getting as much MVP buzz as he should, but Trevor Lawrence has been stellar this season. The Jacksonville QB has thrown 21 TD passes and just five picks, including multiple TD passes in four of his last five starts. Trade on Lawrence 2+ TD passes (58¢).

Build your Polymarket combo with over 46.5 points, Jaguars -5.5, and Lawrence 2+ TD passes. You’ll grab a 4.16x return if all the events occur.

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Trading is open before events conclude, and the prices you see reflect the assigned probability. Prices are subject to change.

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