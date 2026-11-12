Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Commanders vs Giants and Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

NFC East foes clash at MetLife Stadium tonight as the Washington Commanders (44¢) take on the New York Giants (56¢) in an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game. Before kickoff, get $25 in bonuses by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

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The dramatic Week 5 matchup between these teams ended in 27-27 tie as the clock ran out on the Commanders before they could kick a field goal. Here, the Giants are 2.5-point favorites and have covered the spread in six of their eight games.

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John Harbaugh’s tenure has gotten off to an excellent start, and the Giants are firmly in the NFC East lead heading into tonight’s game. We’ll discuss their chances to extend their lead tonight, along with trades to consider.

Washington Commanders (2-5-1) vs New York Giants (5-2-1) - 11/12 - 8:15 PM ET

NFC East rivals meet for the second time this season as the Washington Commanders (44¢) visit the New York Giants (56¢) for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.

The first meeting was chaotic and ended in a 27-27 tie. The Giants have averaged 27.6 points over the last five games despite their QB roulette. Four of those five games have gone over the total, and I’d take over 40.5 points (53¢) tonight.

While the Commanders have improved defensively in recent weeks, the offense is banged up, and Jayden Daniels can only do so much to carry them. Meanwhile, Giants QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Cam Skattebo should both suit up tonight.

New York’s offense has looked better with McCarthy under center, and the Giants should pick up a third straight victory. Take the Giants -2.5 (50¢).

Commanders vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In recent weeks, Jayden Daniels has stayed in the pocket more. The Commanders QB has put together three consecutive 200-yard passing games. However, the Giants haven’t allowed any opposing QB to throw for 200+ yards this season.

With RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve, expect Daniels to pick up where he left off in Week 5, when he ran for 102 yards against the Giants. Buy contracts on Daniels 40+ rushing yards (45¢).

A winning Polymarket combo with over 40.5 points, Giants -2.5, and Daniels 40+ rushing yards would return $90.21 on a $10 trade.

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