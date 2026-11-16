Two struggling AFC teams meet at M&T Bank Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game as the Los Angeles Chargers (34¢) take on the Baltimore Ravens (67¢). Before tonight’s matchup, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $25 in bonus funds.

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The winless Chargers have been a dumpster fire this season, and haven’t even covered the spread through eight games. Meanwhile, the Ravens have lost their last three games by 20 points or more. Still, the Ravens are 4.5-point favorites tonight.

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Head over to Polymarket’s website or app by using this link When asked for a referral code during sign-up, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, enter all of the required information and verify your identity Once your account is confirmed, deposit $10+ This qualifying deposit will earn you $25 in bonus funds for eligible prediction markets

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Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to grab their first win against a struggling Ravens defense. We’ll cover tonight’s matchup, along with the top trades, below:

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-5) - 11/16 - 8:15 PM ET

Still winless, the Los Angeles Chargers (34¢) head to M&T Bank Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the struggling Baltimore Ravens (67¢) on ESPN. The Ravens are on a four-game losing streak and are integrating new QB Jacoby Brissett.

Baltimore is the only team in the league to drop three straight games by 20 points or more this season. Opposing QBs have torched their secondary over the last three weeks, as the Ravens have allowed 34.7 points per game.

The Chargers have been highly disappointing this season, but this is one of their most favorable matchups for the rest of the season. Winning their first game of the season in their first primetime opportunity could begin to flip the script.

Even if they don’t win, they should cover for the first time in 2026. Take a No on Ravens -4.5 at 50¢.

Chargers vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Baltimore is allowing 274.3 passing yards over the past three games. Chargers QB Justin Herbert has had a career-worst campaign. However, this is a favorable matchup, especially with Ravens S Jaylinn Hawkins out. Trade on Herbert 200+ passing yards (52¢).

Don’t expect new Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett to air it out in his first start. He’s admitted adjusting to the playbook will take time, and Derrick Henry should get plenty of carries as a result. Buy contracts on Henry 20+ rushing attempts at (48¢)

Then, make a Polymarket combo with Henry 20+ rushing attempts, Herbert 200+ passing yards, and a No on Ravens -4.5 for a 9.87x return.

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