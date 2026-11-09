Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Bills vs Vikings & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

Coming off their first loss of the 2026 season, the Minnesota Vikings (39¢) host the Buffalo Bills (62¢) in an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football Game. Before tonight’s kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, get $25 in bonuses by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 11/9/2026

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup pits the league’s highest-scoring offense against its stingiest defense. The Bills, entering as 3.5-point favorites, have averaged a whopping 33.3 points per game, while the Vikings are allowing just 13.3 PPG.

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Use this link to access Polymarket’s mobile app or website When prompted during registration, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Complete all of the required sign-up steps and verify your new account Make your first deposit of $10 or more After making your qualifying deposit, you’ll unlock $25 in bonuses to use on any market

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Both teams have won six of their first seven games, but the Vikings are missing starting QB Kyler Murray here. We’ll discuss how Minnesota will fare tonight without him and cover the top trades.

Buffalo Bills (6-1) vs Minnesota Vikings (6-1) - 11/9 - 8:15 PM ET

MVP frontrunner Josh Allen leads the Buffalo Bills (62¢) into U.S. Bank Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (39¢) on ESPN.

While the Vikings haven’t given up more than 22 points in a game all season, the Bills have scored 24 or more in every game they’ve played. So, something’s gotta give tonight.

The Bills may not blow the Vikings away, but Minnesota likely won’t be ready for Buffalo QB Josh Allen’s dynamism. Allen is by far the most mobile QB they’ll face this season.

With QB Kyler Murray out and Carson Wentz stepping in for the Vikings, a second straight loss might be on the menu. Buy contracts on the Bills to pick up their seventh victory of the season at 62¢.

The only other time the Bills faced a bottom-three offense in terms of EPA per play, they allowed only 16 points. On the other end, the Vikings should do enough to keep this game under 44.5 points (52¢).

Bills vs Vikings - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Right now, Bills QB Josh Allen is on pace to break the record for most rushing TDs in a season (15) that he co-holds with Jalen Hurts. Allen has scored nine rushing TDs in just seven games and is a wrecking ball in the red zone.

Allen has scored a rushing TD in six of seven games and should do so again tonight. Take Allen 1+ touchdowns at 52¢. Then, add the Bills to win, under 44.5 points, and Allen 1+ touchdowns to a combo for a potential 5.86x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

From futures on every major sport to politics, culture, weather, and more, Polymarket has thousands of markets to trade on. Here are some of this week’s top picks:

NBA MVP

Luka Doncic 40¢

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10¢

#1 AI Model End of 2026

Google 61¢

Anthropic 31¢

OpenAI 7¢

2028 US Presidential Election Winner

Jon Ossoff 24¢

JD Vance 15¢

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Prices, listed in cents or percentages, correspond to the market’s estimated probability. You can trade on both “Yes” and “No” options.

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