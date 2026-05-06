Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for UCL Semifinal Prediction Markets

In a highly anticipated Champions League Semifinal second leg, Bayern Munich (61¢) host PSG (24¢) at the Allianz at 3:00pm ET. With Bayern trailing 5-4, you can use the Polymarket promo code GOAL for early access and deposit $20+ for a $20 bonus for trading.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 5/6/2026

Bayern trailed 5-2 at one point in the second half last Tuesday, but goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz kept this fixture within reach. Should Bayern win today’s match against the defending Champions League winners, they’ll force extra time, at the very least.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Start by downloading Polymarket’s app, as this offer may only be claimed through it. Use the link provided here to download it. The invite code (GOAL) should be auto-applied so that you can skip the waitlist (over one million people) and begin making an account. If not, enter it manually. In the corresponding promotional field, put in the Polymarket promo code GOAL after filling in your personal details After finishing account setup and validating your account, use one of the available payment methods to deposit $20 or more Once you make your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $20 in bonus funds to use on any Polymarket US sports market

This Polymarket promotional offer is open to new users with a residential address in one of the following states/districts: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the UEFA Champions League

PSG is a draw or win away from reaching their second Champions League Semifinal in as many seasons. The Parisians aren’t expected to rest on their laurels today in what could be another thrilling match. Check out our expert-recommended trades for the second leg below:

Bayern Munich vs PSG (4-5 agg.) - 5/6 - 3:00 PM ET

Needing a victory, Bayern Munich (61¢) welcome Paris Saint-Germain (24¢) to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League Semifinal. Today’s match kicks off at 3:00pm ET and will stream on Paramount+.

Harry Kane is looking to extend his Champions League goal streak to seven matches today. The Bayern striker is at 58¢ to etch his name on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (38¢ to score) has scored four times in his last two appearances. PSG have also won six games in a row on the road, as the defending Champions League winners have kept clean sheets in successive away UCL games.

That makes under 4.5 goals (56¢) seem more appealing. PSG are also being disrespected by these prices. I’m backing the champions to return to the final given their superior midfield.

Buy contracts on both PSG to win (24¢) or draw (18¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket recently launched in the US, offering early access to sports markets. In the near future, you’ll be able to trade on everything from the next #1 song to the next president. Here are some trending markets in the meantime:

Canadiens vs Sabres

Buffalo Sabres 55¢

Montreal Canadiens 46¢

76ers vs Knicks

New York Knicks 72¢

Philadelphia 76ers 29¢

UEFA Champions League Winner

Arsenal 42¢

Bayern Munich 32¢

PSG 29¢

Events are binary, meaning you can trade on either a “Yes” or “No” option on each one. The sum of the prices, in cents, on each side should be approximately $1.00. Prices are proportional to implied probability, and contracts can be traded at any time, so you can lock in profit.

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