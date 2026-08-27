Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Rams vs Chargers & Prediction Markets

In the Battle of Los Angeles, the LA Rams (39¢) and LA Chargers (62¢) meet at 10:00pm ET in their NFL Preseason finale. Ahead of tonight’s action, sign up using the Polymarket promo code GOAL. Then, deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus to use on a Rams vs Chargers market.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/27/2026

A Rams win tonight at SoFi Stadium would mean a perfect 3-0 preseason. The Chargers, who are 3.5-point favorites tonight according to the spread market, won’t make life easy, though. Jim Harbaugh’s Bolts should be motivated after a 24-point loss to the 49ers.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket US is offering this promotion only through the mobile app. Download the app on an Apple or Android device by following this link Then, sign up for an account. Enter your name, DOB, email address, and SSN as requested Before finishing the account creation process, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $10 or more Making this qualifying deposit will earn you a $20 bonus to use on any market

First-time Polymarket US traders (18+) in AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY may sign up using this promo

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Preseason

Heading into tonight’s preseason finale, the Rams have won six of their previous seven preseason games. The Chargers aren’t expected to roll over the way they did to the 49ers last week. With the 53-man roster deadline approaching, we’ll cover some of tonight’s best trades.

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers - 8/27 - 10:00 PM ET

Tonight at 10:00pm ET, the Los Angeles Rams (39¢) “visit” the Los Angeles Chargers (62¢) at their shared SoFi Stadium for their final preseason game of 2026 (NFL Network). Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has announced that QB Justin Herbert will start tonight.

The Bolts’ starters will reportedly play 6-9 plays tonight, which is contributing to them being favored to win here. Currently, the Chargers are favored by 3.5 points, as Rams QB Matthew Stafford will almost certainly sit out a third straight preseason game.

Still, Sean McVay hasn’t named his backup yet, giving Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson plenty of reason to show out tonight. The Rams have outscored opponents by 42 points through two preseason games, and I like Rams +3.5 at 51¢.

The Chargers' backup QBs are nothing to write home about, so there’s also value in the Rams to win at 39¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

You’ll find thousands of sports markets on Polymarket US. While the NFL is certainly a popular pick for traders, here are some of the other biggest current markets you can purchase contracts on:

2026 Men’s US Open Winner (Tennis)

Carlos Alcaraz 30¢

Alexander Zverev 20¢

Novak Djokovic 11¢

Ben Shelton 7.7¢

MLB World Series Champion 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers 33¢

Milwaukee Brewers 12.3¢

New York Yankees 10¢

Tampa Bay Rays 7.2¢

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace 18¢

Draw 23¢

Manchester City 61¢

The prices you see above, listed in cents, are for one individual contract. You can buy or sell contracts at any point before an event finishes. If you still have winning contracts in your possession once an event is over, you can cash them in for $1.00 each.

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