Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Seahawks & Prediction Markets

Taking on the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks (58¢), the Dallas Cowboys (43¢) head to Lumen Field for an 8:00pm ET preseason game. Before kickoff, new traders can use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for a $20 trading bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/15/2026

Both coaches are primarily concerned with keeping their star players healthy and whittling down the roster. So, don’t expect to see much, if any, of the starters on either team in this one. In any case, the spread market has the Seahawks as 2.5-point favorites.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

At the moment, Polymarket US is only available through its app on Apple and Android devices. Start by downloading the app here On the homepage, tap the “Sign Up” button and start entering your personal details Before finishing up your sign-up, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Confirm your email address/complete any verification items Then, fund your account with a first-time deposit of $10+ Making this qualifying deposit will unlock a $20 trading bonus, which can be used on any market

Traders (18+) in AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY without an existing account may claim this promo offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Preseason

Historically, preseason has little correlation with regular-season success, as the Seahawks went 1-1-1 before their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2025-26. Still, we’ll scour through the latest news from both teams and recommend a trade or two to make tonight.

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks - 8/15 - 8:00 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys’ moneyline price went as low as 36¢ earlier for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at 8:00pm ET (NFL Network). Now America’s Team is listed at 42¢, while the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are at 60¢.

Dallas has lost each of its previous eight preseason openers, while Seattle hasn’t lost a home preseason game since 2022. So, the Seahawks enter this one as 2.5-point favorites, according to the spread market.

Neither team will be willing to risk any of its key players tonight as they look ahead to a long regular season. As both sides are potential playoff teams, it’s a marathon not a sprint.

With little else to go off here, trust the Seahawks’ home field advantage. While the Cowboys’ backup QB competition is interesting, they haven’t won a preseason opener since 2017. Trade on the Seahawks -2.5 (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Only sports-related outcomes are available on the Polymarket US website. So, see the following markets below to get caught up on some of the best of what Polymarket has to offer this week:

UFC: Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

Makhachev 76¢

Machado Garry 25¢

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls

Atlanta 50¢

Draw 24¢

Red Bulls 28¢

MLB: RBIs Leader

Yordan Alvarez 25¢

Sal Stewart 20.7¢

Pete Alonso 10.2¢

Andy Pages 4.2¢

While getting acquainted with the website, you’ll notice that prices are all listed in cents, and every market allows for trading on both a “Yes” and a “No”. The cent values are proportional to probability, and contracts can be bought or sold at any time before an event finishes.

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