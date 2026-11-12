Novig Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses for Commanders vs Giants & NFL Prediction Markets, TNF

Two franchises heading in opposite directions share a division and a Thursday night. New York, 5-2-1 under first-year coach John Harbaugh, hosts Washington, which has sunk to 2-5-1 despite a top-three turnover margin. Prime Video hosts at MetLife Stadium at 8:15pm ET. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOALMAX and receive $50 in trade credits.

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New York trades at 55% to win straight up, Washington at 45%. A Giants victory by 2.5 or more points trades at 50%. The total sits at 41.5 with the under at 53%, over at 48%.

Washington's defense forces mistakes at an elite rate, yet its offense wastes them, ranking last in the NFL on third down. New York bleeds sacks, allowing 27, but its defense compensates with the league's third-ranked pass unit.

Jevon Holland's three interceptions anchor a secondary that will challenge Jayden Daniels' patience. The Giants also control the ball for nearly 33 minutes a game.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 10

The Commanders keep games close because their defense creates chaos, but chaos only matters when the offense cashes it in. New York's formula is boring and effective: run, defend, let the opponent self-destruct. Our NFL analyst expects Thursday to test which identity travels better in the rain.

Commanders vs Giants, Week 10 - 11/12 - 8:15pm ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

New York moneyline at 55% is my confident starter. Laying points in a rivalry is uncomfortable, and Quinn's perfect mark against the Giants spices this up. Still, the home team owns the better defense, the better record, and the healthier roster.

Washington's team total under 20.5 at 53% is a close second. The Commanders are missing weapons, face the league's third-ranked pass defense, and must win field position battles against a team that never gives the ball back. Nineteen points feels like their ceiling.

Commanders vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Malik Nabers 70+ receiving yards at 51% is something to ponder. He has 648 yards through seven games and draws a Washington pass defense ranked 30th in the league. Nobody in the Commanders' secondary has matched up with a route runner this productive all season.

A riskier pick with some upside is Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown at 33%. His six scores lead the Giants, and tight ends have been the most reliable way to attack Washington all year. Volume near the goal line follows trust, and Likely has plenty of both.

Jayden Daniels anytime touchdown at 25% will take you even riskier, but I like it a lot in this game specifically. He is Washington's second-leading rusher with 252 yards and escapes the pocket better than anyone on either roster. Seattle's pressure-heavy defense sometimes leaves exactly the lane he needs. Consider this as a riskier pick with a nice payout.

My favorite pick is the New York moneyline at 55%, with the Commanders' team total under 20.5 (53%) riding along. I’m backing the Giants' entire formula: control the ball, strike through the air, and let Washington's offense stall on its own.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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