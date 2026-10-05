Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Falcons vs Saints & NFL Prediction Markets

Monday night marks 20 years since the Caesars Superdome reopened after Hurricane Katrina, and the Saints chose their oldest rival for the commemoration. Atlanta spoiled the 10-year anniversary game. The Falcons would love nothing more than a repeat on ESPN. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

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New Orleans trades at 54% to win straight up, Atlanta at 48%. The Saints lay -1.5 (50%), the Falcons take +1.5 (51%). The 47.5 total is 51% on the over and 50% for under.

Kellen Moore's Saints have been nothing if not dramatic, authoring fourth-quarter comebacks in all three games, including a road win at Baltimore. A week later they couldn't get a stop against the Raiders.

Tyler Shough gets a dome crowd in full throat. Atlanta's profile is stranger: 28th in scoring yet 14th in yardage, a disconnect that says finishing drives is the whole problem. Three Saints were ruled out and two more listed questionable on Saturday's injury report, per the team site.

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Anniversary games are emotional. Our NFL analyst tried to bet the emotion and kept landing on the better-drilled team instead. Both sit 1-2, so the winner keeps the division picture tidy and the loser digs themselves a bit of a hole at 1-3. Here are his top selections for Monday Night.

Falcons vs Saints, Week 4 - 10/5 - 8:15pm ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Atlanta moneyline (48%). Penix just shredded a good Green Bay defense in his first game back from ACL surgery. New Orleans' comeback magic has covered for a defense that ranks in the bottom half, and three defensive regulars are out. Take the road team in the upset.

Over 47.5 (51%). The Saints' three games have featured fourth-quarter comebacks, which is a polite way of saying nobody's defense closes. Atlanta finally converts yardage into points on Monday.

Falcons vs Saints - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Bijan Robinson 88+ rushing yards sits at 52%. The Falcons will lean on their best player to finish drives, and a team that holds the ball nearly 33 minutes a game produces rushing volume by default.

Chris Olave 86+ receiving yards (53%). Shough will have to throw to keep pace, and Olave is his clear favorite target in this offense. I see him over the century mark, so 53% for 86+ yards seems like a good deal.

Michael Penix 225+ passing yards at 52%. His offense produced nearly 500 yards in Green Bay. New Orleans allows too much underneath to hold him short of a modest number.

Atlanta moneyline (48%) and Bijan Robinson 88+ rushing yards (52%) are my two top picks. Consider throwing those on a parlay with your next favorite. Perhaps Olave's yardage total (53%).

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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