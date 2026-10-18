Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Bills vs Raiders & NFL Prediction Markets

Two teams that opened the season hot now meet in salvage mode. Buffalo has dropped three straight, capped by Monday night in Los Angeles. Las Vegas absorbed a 45-17 humiliation in New England after losing a close one to Kansas City. Deposit $10 with Novig promo code GOAL100 and receive $50 in trade credits.

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Las Vegas trades at 33% to win straight up, Buffalo at 68%. The Raiders take +5.5 on the spread (53%), the Bills -5.5 (48%). The total is set at 53.5, 50% for over and 51% under.

The scoring case outweighs everything else here. New England hung 45 on this Raiders defense, yet Las Vegas moved the ball throughout. The Bills will score because Josh Allen demands it. The Raiders will throw with Cousins, who passed for 365 against the Chiefs two weeks ago.

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Tap the link above to reach Novig's trader signup Install the Novig app before you begin if you like to bet on your phone Register and apply GOAL100 in the promo field Fund the account with $10 or more $50 in trade credits will arrive the moment your deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Week 6 Game

Taron Johnson faces the franchise that drafted him. The Bills have allowed at least 29 points in two of their last three. Our NFL analyst expects points to cover for both sides' defensive sins.

Bills vs Raiders, Week 6 - 10/18 - 4:25pm ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas +5.5 (53%). The Bills are the better team on a neutral field, but they have crisscrossed the country for two weeks and lost every game along the way. The Raiders get the crowd, the extra rest, and a quarterback who threw for 365 on this field two weeks ago. This is a stay-away for the moneyline and a green light for the points.

I also like over 53.5 total at 50%. Buffalo's first four games averaged 58.5 points combined. The Raiders' last two produced 119. Neither defense has distinguished itself in weeks. The only way this goes under is if both offenses spontaneously forget their playbooks.

Bills vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Keep an eye on Michael Mayer 3+ receptions (63%). Kubiak has talked about shaking up the offense all week, and Mayer's involvement is the easiest lever to pull. Three catches is a low bar for a tight end this talented.

This one is my favorite prop of the week. Kirk Cousins 244+ passing yards (54%). He threw for 365 against the Chiefs and 243 against the Patriots, both against far better defenses than this one.

Brock Bowers anytime touchdown is another interesting prop at 52%. He scored in both losses and remains Cousins' favorite red-zone option in a game projected to feature plenty of trips there. Near even money is definitely fair.

My confident pick is game total over 53.5 at 53%, with Cousins' yardage total 244+ (54%) riding along. Add Mayer's receptions and Bowers' touchdown for a four-leg parlay featuring a full rebound script for LV. If you think the Raiders stay in the dumps this week, consider Dalton Kincaid 50+ receiving yards at 52%.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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