Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for SMU vs Florida State & CFB Prediction Markets

Labor Day night in Tallahassee marks the first meeting between these schools. FSU opened their campaign with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State, while SMU is still waiting to play its first snap. The Mustangs come in ranked No. 19. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

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The main game lines for this one are as follows. SMU moneyline is at 59%, Florida State at 42%. The spread favors the Mustangs (-2.5 at 54%) and has the Seminoles +2.5 at 48%. The game total is 53.5, with the over at 50%, under at 52%.

Jennings threw for multiple touchdowns in nine games last season but dipped to a 58.9% completion rate on the road. Ashton Daniels, a Stanford and Auburn transfer, took over at quarterback for FSU and posted 232 total yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

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SMU's defense has racked up the second-most sacks in the country over the last three seasons, but they must replace their entire defensive line.

Florida State's ground game churned out 217 yards against New Mexico State, and Norvell's squad was 5-2 against the spread at home last season.

Our analyst has Monday's best picks ready to discuss.

SMU vs Florida State, Week 1 - 9/7 - 7:30pm ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

SMU -2.5 at 54% is the side play. The Mustangs were picked to finish second in the ACC preseason poll while FSU was voted 11th. SMU held nine of 13 opponents to 20 or fewer points last season, including an overtime win against No. 10 Miami.

Under 53.5 at 52% is the total to target. SMU went 9-4 to the under last season, and Florida State's offense is still breaking in a new quarterback and multiple transfer running backs. Both teams will try to establish the run early, which bleeds clock.

SMU first half moneyline at 56% is a correlated position. If the Mustangs jump out early against a Seminoles team that could be looking ahead to its ACC schedule, they should carry that momentum into halftime.

Florida State team total under 25.5 at 54% makes sense too. Daniels showed flashes against New Mexico State, but SMU's secondary is aggressive and the Mustangs' front seven will test FSU's rebuilt offensive line.

SMU -2.5 and Under 53.5 are the two positions I'm building around for this line. The Mustangs have the better defense, the higher ranking, and the motivation to prove the preseason pollsters right.

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