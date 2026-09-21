Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Giants vs Rams & NFL Prediction Markets

Week 2 ends with a credibility test. The Giants want to prove their Dallas domination was no fluke. The Rams want everyone to forget about last week for a fresh start stateside. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/21/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Los Angeles trades at 74% to win straight up, New York at 27%. The Rams lay -6.5 at 53%, the Giants take +6.5 at 48%. The 47.5 total is a coin flip, 51% over, 50% under.

John Harbaugh's Giants debut could not have gone better. Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns without a pick, Cam Skattebo ground out 81 yards and a score, and Isaiah Likely caught two touchdowns in his first game as a Giant. Malik Nabers looked like himself again with six grabs for 69 yards.

The Rams' side of the ledger was grimmer: Stafford threw no touchdowns and one interception before getting pulled, and Aaron Donald's season debut remains a maybe.

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Hit the link above to reach Novig's trader signup Download Novig on mobile before you begin if that is your preference Register and enter GOAL100 in the promo field Add $10 to your account Trade credits show up as soon as the money lands

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So which Week 1 was the lie? Our NFL analyst thinks both teams land somewhere in between, and the prices already reflect that.

Giants vs Rams, Week 2 - 9/21 - 8:15pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles -6.5 at 53%. The Rams ran the NFL's top offense last season, they got humbled by circumstances as much as by the 49ers, and 11 days of rest should fix what jet lag broke. New York earned respect on Sunday night; the Rams still have the best quarterback and receiving duo on the field.

New York's team total over 19.5 at 57%. The Giants ran 37 times against Dallas and held the ball for nearly 37 minutes. Los Angeles is without Myles Garrett and might be easing Aaron Donald in. Twenty points is a low bar for an offense this committed to the run.

Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Puka Nacua over 6.5 receptions at 59%. Five catches in Melbourne, 74 yards, and the one big play that set up the Rams' only touchdown. He is Stafford's pressure release.

Matthew Stafford over 1.5 passing touchdowns at 63%. Zero last week; 46 in his reigning MVP season. Which one sounds like the outlier? You could make the argument that he’s due for a hangover year after the MVP, but I’m nowhere near ready to agree with that in Week 2.

Cam Skattebo over 50.5 rushing yards at 54%. He ran for 81 and scored against Dallas, and this Rams front is down Garrett with Donald's status uncertain.

Los Angeles -6.5 and Stafford over 1.5 passing touchdowns on a parlay pays a bit more. Nacua's reception total pairs nicely if you're building a bigger line.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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