Still searching for their first win, the Los Angeles Chargers (34¢) visit the Baltimore Ravens (67¢) for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Grab $55 in bonuses for the game by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trading $25+.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/16/2026

Both teams are looking to get back on track after losing by over 20 points in Week 9. While the Chargers stood pat at the trade deadline, the Ravens acquired QB Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals, and he’ll start tonight.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Use this link to access Kalshi through your browser or its mobile app Start registering for an account and provide all the requested info Enter the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX 55 before finishing the sign-up process Verify your account, fund it, and make your first trade worth $25 or more You’ll then receive $55 in bonuses to use on any market. The bonus is valid for one week

Valid for first-time users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

Things have gone from bad to worse for the winless Chargers, while the Ravens are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. As both teams look to get back on track, we’ll recommend some trades.

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-5) - 11/16 8:15 PM ET

Desperate to end their losing streaks, the Los Angeles Chargers (34¢) take on the Baltimore Ravens (67¢) in an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game on ESPN. While the Ravens are just 1-3 at M&T Bank Stadium this season, the Chargers are 0-8 overall.

With Ravens S Jaylinn Hawkins out again, this is a good opportunity for LA to remain competitive. Baltimore has given up 35, 36, and 33 points in the other three games Hawkins has missed.

Even though the Chargers haven’t covered the spread all season, they’re playing a team in free fall with a new QB, Jacoby Brissett.

I’m not exactly confident the Chargers will win, but there’s value in trading on them to keep this one close. Take a “No” on the Ravens to win by over 4.5 points (51¢).

Chargers vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Jacoby Brissett has had little time to learn the Ravens’ playbook since joining last week. RB Derrick Henry should take the heat off the new Ravens QB in a run-heavy offense. Go with Henry 19+ rushing attempts (54¢).

It’s been a season to forget for Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Still, he’s facing a Swiss cheese secondary. The Ravens have allowed 242+ passing yards in each of the last three games. Buy contracts on Herbert 200+ passing yards at 53¢.

Grab a potential $90.41 return on a $10 Kalshi combo with a “No” on the Ravens to win by over 4.5, Henry 19+ rushing attempts, and Herbert 200+ passing yards.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

You can trade on thousands of other markets in sports, politics, entertainment, and more on Kalshi. Here’s a sample of this week’s most active markets.

What caused the FAA’s nationwide ground stop?

Software/config error 80¢

Human Error 33¢

Physical Damage 8¢

Who will be Trump’s next Press Secretary?

Ben Ferguson 20¢

Scott Jennings 9¢

Anna Kelly 8¢

2027 NFL Champion

49ers 16¢

Bills 15¢

Bears 13¢

You can buy or sell contracts on either a “Yes” or a “No”. Contract prices correspond to implied probabilities.

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