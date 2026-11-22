On a three-game winning streak, the Jacksonville Jaguars (71¢) head to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (30¢) at 4:25pm ET. First, use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trade $25 to receive $55 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/22/2026

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have won their last three games by an average of 25 points. Meanwhile, the NFC East-leading Giants are coming off a disappointing 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Go to Kalshi’s mobile application or website through this link Start the sign-up process and enter all of the mandatory information Before finishing the process, apply the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Verify your account, make your first deposit, and put $25+ on your first trade By doing so, you’ll get $55 in bonuses to use on any market. The bonus is valid for one week

This offer is for new Kalshi traders in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

As the Giants look to hold on to the division lead against a Jaguars team in top form, we’ll discuss today’s top trades and a combo.

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) vs New York Giants (5-3-1) - 11/22 4:25 PM ET

After three straight dominant victories, the Jacksonville Jaguars (71¢) visit the New York Giants (30¢) for a 4:25pm ET Week 11 matchup at MetLife Stadium (CBS).

Jacksonville has been on a roll, averaging 38.3 points per game on its winning streak. While the Giants have allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, the Jaguars rank second in yards per passing attempt.

The Giants have also benefited from the league’s second-easiest strength of schedule. John Harbaugh’s team hasn’t faced a team in playoff position yet this season. The G-Men have also given up TDs in 80 percent of opponents' red zone drives and allow 4.5 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the Jags are the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive EPA per play. The Jaguars have covered as heavy favorites in three straight games, and I’d trade on the Jaguars to win by over 5.5 points here at 53¢.

Given Jacksonville’s recent offensive explosions and the Giants finding more offensive stability with J.J. McCarthy under center, go with over 46.5 points (52¢).

Jaguars vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this season. He’s thrown multiple TD passes in four of his last five games and should find the end zone a couple of times against the Giants’ weak red zone defense. Take Lawrence 2+ TD passes at 59¢.

Create your Kalshi combo with Lawrence 2+ TD passes, Jaguars to win by over 5.5 points, and over 46.5 points. You’ll get $43.08 on a $10 trade if all of the selections happen.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Check out some of the current trending markets on Kalshi below. As you can see, there’s plenty to trade on beyond the NFL, including other sports, politics, finance, and more.

2028: Who will win the Presidency, House, and Senate?

Democratic Sweep 66¢

D-House, D-Senate, R-President 13¢

Republican Sweep 11¢

Gold Price at Year End?

$3,600 or above 80¢

$3,700 or above 41¢

$3,800 or above 31¢

Men’s 2027 College Basketball Champion

Florida 12¢

Illinois 9.9¢

Duke 9.1¢

The prices above are for “Yes” contracts, and you may also trade on “No” outcomes. Cent values represent implied probabilities.

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