Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Commanders vs Giants, NFL TNF

After tying 27-27 in Week 5, the Washington Commanders (44¢) and New York Giants (57¢) meet at MetLife Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game. Snag $55 in bonuses for the game after you use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and make a $25 trade.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALBONUS55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/12/2026

Since tying the Giants in October, the Commanders have given up just 17.7 points per game. Regardless, Washington is a road underdog tonight, as the NFC East-leading Giants have picked up back-to-back wins.

Claim your Kalshi promo code to get $55 in bonuses

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Follow this link to access Kalshi’s mobile app or website Begin creating your account and register using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Provide your personal details and finish verifying your account Make your first deposit, then buy $25 worth of contracts on your first trade Completing this qualifying trade will earn you $55 in bonus funds, which expire after seven days

Available to eligible new Kalshi users in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

While the Commanders' playoff hopes are quickly fading, they have already given the Giants trouble this season. See how we think tonight’s game will play out with the top trades you can make below:

Washington Commanders (2-5-1) vs New York Giants (5-2-1) - 11/12 8:15 PM ET

Looking to extend their winning streak to three, the New York Giants (57¢) host the Washington Commanders (44¢) in an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium (Prime Video).

The Giants have done well with QB Jaxson Dart hurt, and J.J. McCarthy has provided some stability at the position. With RB Cam Skattebo expected to return from an injury tonight, it’s somewhat curious that the Giants aren’t clear favorites.

Sure, the Commanders have been competitive in recent games against the Rams and 49ers, but their offense just isn’t consistent enough to trust. Both RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and WR Terry McLaurin, who had big games against the Giants in Week 5, are out tonight.

I’d trade on the Giants -2.5 at 49¢. These teams combined for 54 points in Week 5, and four of the last five Giants have finished with 48 or more points. So, also go with over 41.5 points here at 49¢.

Commanders vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In the Week 5 matchup, the Commanders ran out of time in OT before kicking a field goal due to Jayden Daniels’ blunder. Daniels has since stressed the importance of this game, and he had plenty of success running the ball against the Giants last time.

Daniels knows losing this game would effectively kill the Commanders’ playoff hopes, and he’ll play to his strengths here. Take Daniels 40+ rushing yards tonight (44¢).

Grab $96.89 on a successful $10 Kalshi combo with $10 Daniels 40+ rushing yards, Giants -2.5, and over 41.5 points.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond tonight’s matchup, Kalshi offers thousands of markets to make predictions on. Here are some of this week’s top picks on the app:

Hunger Games Rotten Tomatoes Score

Above 75 57¢

Above 77 43¢

Above 80 34¢

College Football National Championship Winner

Georgia 30¢

Notre Dame 19¢

Alabama 12¢

Who will be Trump’s next Press Secretary

Ben Ferguson 22¢

Scott Jennings 12¢

Anna Kelly 7¢

You can buy and sell contracts before events conclude. Prices represent the market’s implied probability for that outcome.

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