Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Bills vs Vikings, NFL MNF

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (62¢) head to U.S. Bank Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (39¢). Grab $55 in bonuses for the game by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trading $25+.

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Both teams enter Week 9 at 6-1, but the Bills are 3.5-point favorites with Vikings QB Kyler Murray sidelined. Buffalo destroyed the Ravens 36-10 in Week 8, while Minnesota suffered its first defeat of the season, a 19-15 loss to the Lions.

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Follow this link to go to Kalshi’s website or mobile app Begin creating an account and enter the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Supply all of the mandatory personal info and complete verification Then, fund your account and make an initial trade of $25 or more You’ll be credited with $55 in bonus funds to trade on any market. The bonus expires after one week

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The Vikings’ defense has been dominant, but it’ll take a huge effort to stop the explosive Bills offense. Check out our recommended predictions and trades on game lines and props for MNF below:

Buffalo Bills (6-1) vs Minnesota Vikings (6-1) - 11/9 8:15 PM ET

Two division leaders, the Buffalo Bills (62¢) and Minnesota Vikings (39¢), meet at U.S. Bank Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game on ESPN.

Buffalo tops the league in scoring and offensive EPA per play. Minnesota leads the league in defensive EPA per play but only ranks 30th on offense. Kyler Murray hasn’t exactly been lighting it up at QB, and Carson Wentz will start under center for the Vikings in his absence.

In their last six games, the Vikings have averaged just 16.8 points per game and haven’t allowed any opponent to score 20 points during that stretch. Given the Vikings’ offensive ineptitude and defensive dominance, a No on over 44.5 points (51¢) is a good pick.

Minnesota hasn’t faced any QB as dynamic as Josh Allen yet, and it should show today. Allen will cope with the relentless blitzing and lead the visitors to victory. Take the Bills to hand the Vikings a second straight loss at 62¢.

Bills vs Vikings - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Only Bears RB D’Andre Swift has scored more rushing TDs than Josh Allen this season. The Bills QB has nine rushing touchdowns and has only failed to find the end zone in one of the Bills’ seven games.

No team blitzes more than the Vikings. Between Allen’s ability to escape the blitz and designed plays, the Bills QB should find the end zone again. Take Allen 1+ TDs (53¢).

Then, get up to a $56.91 return on a $10 combo with Allen 1+ TDs, the Bills’ moneyline, and a No on over 44.5 points.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Along with NFL games, you can trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and plenty of other markets on Kalshi. Here are three trending options:

NFC Championship Winner

SF 49ers 24¢

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Above 0.1% 95¢

Above 0.2% 62¢

Above 0.3% 15¢

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Robert Pattinson 38¢

Josh O’Connor 33¢

Callum Turner 27¢

With “Yes” and “No” contracts, you can take either side of an event. Prices also represent implied probabilities.

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