On a five-game winning streak, the Cincinnati Bengals (73¢) clash with the Washington Commanders (28¢) in an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game at Northwest Stadium. Get $55 in bonuses for the game by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 and trading $25.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/23/2026

Despite winning on the road against the Giants in Week 10, the Commanders are 6.5-point underdogs here. That is undoubtedly linked to Bengals QB Joe Burrow averaging four TD passes per game over the last five games.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Head to Kalshi’s mobile app or website through this link Begin registering for an account and provide your personal info Before finishing the sign-up process, enter the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX55 Make your first deposit and buy $25+ of contracts on your first trade After making your qualifying trade, you’ll get $55 in bonuses, which are valid for one week

Available to new Kalshi traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

On their five-game winning streak, the Bengals have averaged 36.2 points per game. We’ll discuss whether the Commanders have a chance to stop them and cover the top trades you can make.

Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) vs Washington Commanders (3-5-1) - 11/23 8:15 PM ET

AFC North leaders, the Cincinnati Bengals (73¢), head to Northwest Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders (28¢) on ESPN.

Cincinnati’s offense has been on fire recently, and the Commanders only rank 18th in defensive EPA per play. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have scored 30+ points in five straight games, but they've also made some questionable offenses look competent.

In Week 8, the Bengals allowed 36 points to the Titans and gave up 24 to the Dolphins in Week 6. Only the Cowboys (5.2) have allowed more yards per carry than the Bengals (5.0) this season. Highly mobile Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will make them pay.

Expect a ton of scoring tonight as Joe Burrow continues his MVP-level form. Trade on over 54.5 points at 52¢.

Bengals vs Commanders - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has totaled over 140 receiving yards in three consecutive games along with double-digit receptions. Burrow will continue looking for Chase any chance he gets tonight. Take Chase 100+ receiving yards at 48¢.

Meanwhile, six QBs the Bengals have faced this season have recorded season highs in rushing yards. Jayden Daniels is looking more comfortable following his elbow injury, and his scrambling ability should hurt the Bengals. Buy contracts on Daniels 40+ rushing yards at 52¢ apiece.

Combine all of the picks we’ve discussed in a Kalshi combo and get $62.07 on a $10 trade if they all hit. Again, that’s over 54.5 points, Chase 100+ receiving yards, and Daniels 40+ rushing yards.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Monday Night Football and other NFL games draw millions in trades each week, but these trending markets on Kalshi are also worth checking out.

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Arsenal 70¢

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Borussia Dortmund 12¢

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Rene Haas 22¢

Ian Buck 13¢

Jensen Huang 12¢

GTA VI · Reported units sold before 2027

At least 45 million 64¢

At least 48 million 58¢

At least 50 million 58¢

The prices you see above are equivalent to the implied probabilities and are for a “Yes”. You may also buy contracts on a “No” option.

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