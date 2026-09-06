Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Wisconsin vs Notre Dame, NCAAF

All eyes are on Lambeau Field tonight as Notre Dame opens the 2026 college football season at 7:30 PM EDT as part of the Shamrock Series.

The No.4 Fighting Irish meet the Wisconsin Badgers in a statement game after being left out of the College Football Playoff last year despite finishing 10-2. The Badgers, who upset No.5 LSU at this same venue in 2016, enter with dual-threat transfer QB Colton Joseph looking to redeem a program coming off a 4-8 nightmare. Use the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to score a $25 bonus before kickoff.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/6/2026

How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for a Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit and trade at least $25 on any eligible market. Your $25 bonus will be credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAAF

Notre Dame enters with major expectations, while Wisconsin has an opportunity to shake up the national picture with an upset under the lights. Our expert breaks down the key angles to consider before heading to the markets.

Wisconsin vs Notre Dame, Sep 6, 7:30 PM EDT

Wisconsin gets a chance to throw a wrench into Notre Dame's season before it has even properly started, meeting the Fighting Irish at a sold-out Lambeau Field rather than a true road environment.

Notre Dame arrives with national title aspirations and a QB1 in CJ Carr, who enters the year as a Heisman favorite after a redshirt freshman season that closed with ten double-digit wins.

The Badgers, by contrast, are still climbing out of a 4-8 collapse in 2025 and are leaning on a portal reset at quarterback: dual-threat transfer Colton Joseph arrives from Old Dominion, where he accounted for over 5,900 total yards and 56 touchdowns the past two seasons, giving Luke Fickell's offense the most dynamic rushing threat at quarterback Wisconsin has seen in years.

For Notre Dame (93¢), anything short of a convincing start invites the same slow-start narrative that dogged Carr's first two games a year ago, at Miami and against Texas A&M. For Wisconsin (9¢), one big night from Joseph, especially on the ground, could flip the story of the opener and buy Fickell some early-season goodwill after a season that reportedly had his job security in question.

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