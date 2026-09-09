Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for Seahawks vs Patriots NFL Game

Seven months after Seattle closed out Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 win over New England at Levi's Stadium, the two teams open the 2026 season right back on the same collision course tonight at Lumen Field. At 8:20 PM EDT, Drake Maye and the Patriots enter seeking revenge against the reigning champions on their own turf in an epic Week 1 matchup whose quality has been seen only twice before in NFL history. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $25 in bonuses before kickoff.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/9/2026

Get set for Patriots vs. Seahawks rematch with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Visit Kalshi's website or app and create a new account.

Enter promo code GOALMAX during sign-up and complete the standard ID verification.

Fund your account and place at least $25 in qualifying prediction markets.

Once you've met those requirements, the $25 bonus is credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Patriots and Seahawks kick off the 2026 NFL season with a heavyweight rematch of Super Bowl LX at Lumen Field. Our expert breaks down the most important storylines, angles, and market movers ahead of kickoff in Seattle.

Patriots vs Seahawks, Sep 9, 8:20 PM EDT

Seattle enters as the favorite on Kalshi, trading at 62¢ to win outright compared to 39¢ for New England, a fair reflection of a defending champion hosting the team it just beat in Super Bowl LX. The spread market has Seahawks -3.5 priced at 47¢, suggesting the market sees this closer than the moneyline implies. Seattle's defense carried it to the title, but key departures up front open a lane for New England's revamped run game.

Drake Maye returns sharper with A.J. Brown added at receiver, giving him a legitimate top target for the first time. Expect a low-scoring, physical rematch where Seattle's home crowd and playoff pedigree edge out a Patriots team still finding its rhythm.

Pats vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Rhamondre Stevenson is the play here, priced at 27¢ on Kalshi to score New England's first touchdown, ahead of A.J. Brown at 20¢ and Drake Maye at 9¢. His short-yardage role gives him a clearer path to the end zone than Brown's big-play profile in a game where the Patriots are expected to lean on the ground game against a short-handed Seattle front. Pair Stevenson's first-touchdown yes at 27¢ with Seattle covering -3.5 at 47¢ for a combo priced at 13¢ on Kalshi.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalshi offers markets on politics, entertainment, economic data, and other real-world events, allowing traders to speculate across a wide range of categories.

Which states will redistrict before the midterms?

Louisiana - 97.2¢

Missouri - 19¢

Virginia - 3.5¢

Fed decision in September?

Hike 25bps - 55¢

Fed maintains rate - 46¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market’s implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with winning contracts paying $1 each when the market settles.

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