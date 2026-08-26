Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for Lyon vs Fenerbahçe, UCL

Lyon and Fenerbahçe left it all in the balance after a 1-1 draw in Istanbul, and now the second leg at Groupama Stadium decides who's playing Champions League soccer this fall and who's settling for the Europa League. It's the kind of tie built for prediction markets, tight, unpredictable, and loaded with moments to trade on. Get in on this 3:00 PM EDT clash and score a $25 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for Kalshi through the website or mobile app. Apply promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit $25 or more and make your first trade on an eligible market, regardless of the contract price. Get a $25 bonus instantly after completing all qualifying requirements.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UCL Playoffs

Lyon made their last appearance in Europe’s top flight in 2019 when they were knocked out in the semi-final. Fenerbahçe is out to break an 18-year drought that has seen them fail to qualify nine times. Hear from our expert on the key factors to consider as you head to the markets.

Lyon vs Fenerbahçe, Aug 26, 3:00 PM EDT

Here's the tension worth trading on: Kalshi has Lyon advancing at 64¢, a number that's crept up steadily since Sunday. But look one row down, and the market gets a lot less confident. Lyon covering a 1.5-goal margin in regulation is priced at just 27¢. Two markets, same game, and they're not telling the same story.

That gap makes sense once you think about it. Advancing doesn't require Lyon to blow the doors off. A 1-0 win gets it done. A 2-1 win gets it done. So the 64% on "Lyon advances" is really a bet on Lyon finding any way to win, not a prediction of a rout, and the market's spread pricing reflects that split personality.

The total tells a similar story. Over 2.5 goals sits at 54¢, which lines up with a first leg where both sides scored and neither back line looked settled. Anderson Talisca remains the single biggest lever on Fenerbahçe's side of this, having had a hand in almost every goal they've scored this campaign.

The value question isn't whether Lyon wins. It's whether 65¢ is the right price for a team that only has to be a little bit better, not a lot.

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Each contract on Kalshi trades in cents, and the price itself reflects the market's implied probability of that outcome happening. Traders can buy multiple contracts of either the Yes or No side, and whichever one ends up correct settles at $1.

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