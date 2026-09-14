Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Broncos vs Chiefs, NFL MNF

Sean Payton's Broncos enter Arrowhead at 8:15 PM EDT looking to defend the division crown they took from Kansas City last season, snapping the Chiefs' nine-year run atop the West.

Patrick Mahomes appears on track to start after tearing his ACL and LCL late last season, giving Andy Reid's offense back its three-time Super Bowl MVP, while Bo Nix looks to build on a breakout year that firmly established him as the franchise's long-term answer at quarterback. Unlock $25 in bonuses for tonight’s action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/14/2026

Get set for a Monday night AFC West showdown with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX at registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit funds and trade at least $25 across eligible prediction markets. Once you've met those requirements, the $25 bonus is added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Denver dealt Kansas City a Christmas Day loss last season, and Sean Payton's group returns with something to prove on the road under the Monday night lights. Our expert breaks down the key angles to watch as the two rivals kick off the 2026 season.

Broncos vs Chiefs, Sep 14, 8:15 PM EDT

The Chiefs sit at 56¢ to win outright and are priced at 50¢ to cover a 2.5-point spread. The total sits at 51¢ on the Over 43.5. It's close to a coin flip across the board, reflecting real uncertainty around Patrick Mahomes' health after tearing his ACL and LCL last season, even with Andy Reid's offense getting its three-time Super Bowl MVP back under center.

Still, Denver (45¢) ended Kansas City's run atop the division last year, and Bo Nix now enters his second season as a legitimate top-tier quarterback rather than a developing rookie. If Denver's defense can limit Mahomes' rhythm early behind a strong pass rush, the Broncos' 45¢ outright price could have some appeal, especially in a game the market sees as evenly matched.

Broncos vs Chiefs - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Kenneth Walker III leads the entire board at 52¢ to score anytime for Kansas City, the highest price of any Chiefs skill player, and a signal that Andy Reid may lean on the ground game early to ease Mahomes back into game action off his major knee injury.

Pairing Walker's anytime touchdown at 52¢ with Kansas City covering the 2.5-point spread at 50¢ gives a two-leg combo priced at roughly 26¢ on Kalshi.

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Kalshi contracts trade in cents, with each price reflecting the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy Yes or No contracts, and every contract that ends up on the correct side settles for $1 when the market resolves.

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