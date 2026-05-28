Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs Trading, Thunder vs Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, but the San Antonio Spurs have already shown they will not go down quietly. Game 6 tips off tonight at 8:30 PM EDT. Jump on the action with a $10 bonus by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/28/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head to the official Kalshi website or download the app to create your account. Register by entering your details and finishing account verification. Use promo code GOALMAX during sign-up to claim the promotional offer. Deposit at least $10 and place your first trade on any active Kalshi market. After your qualifying trade settles, the $10 bonus will automatically be credited to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoff Game

The Thunder-Spurs series comes back to Frost Bank Center, with the hosts looking to force a Game 7. Player points props are looking good on both SGA (25+ @ 77¢) and Wembanyama (20+ @ 88¢). Hear from our expert on more storylines in what could be OKC closing out the series.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs, May 28, 8:30 PM EDT Game 6

OKC grabbed control of the series with a 127-114 win in Game 5, powered once again by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to look unstoppable in these playoffs. Between SGA’s shot creation and the energy Chet Holmgren brings on both ends, the Thunder (41¢) suddenly look like a team ready for the big stage.

Still, San Antonio has shown some serious pushback. The Spurs were dominant at home in Game 4, and Victor Wembanyama remains the wildcard in this series. When he controls the paint defensively and gets easy transition baskets, San Antonio becomes a completely different team. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson will also need to hit shots early to keep the pressure on OKC.

Kalshi prediction market slightly leans toward the Spurs as favorites at home (60¢) because of their defense and ability to finish games late, but this feels like another tense playoff battle that could swing on a few possessions. Spurs are favored on the spread by -3.5 points, and the total is set at 218.5 points. With the Spurs fighting to save their season at home, expect playoff intensity from the opening tip.

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Kalshi isn’t limited to sports. The platform also lets you trade on real-world events and breaking news in areas like politics, entertainment, and the economy.

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Kalshi’s pricing reflects the market’s confidence in an event. The figures above correspond to the “Yes” side of the trade, though traders can also take the “No” position. Multiple contracts can be purchased until the market closes, and once the outcome is finalized, winning contracts settle at $1.00.