Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Freiburg vs Aston Villa, UEL Final Trading

The UEFA Europa League final is here, and all eyes are on SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa as they battle for glory in the Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, at 3:00 PM EDT. This clash promises a chance to witness history in the making, and you can ride the intensity with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, unlocking $10 in bonuses.

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Download the Kalshi app or visit the Kalshi website to get started. Create an account by completing the signup process with your personal information and verifying your details. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration to activate the promotional offer. Deposit a minimum of $10 and place a trade in any of Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once these conditions are met, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UEL Final

The UEFA Europa League final brings SC Freiburg and Aston Villa head-to-head in a battle for continental glory. Our expert is here to fill you in on what could be a record-setting afternoon.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa, May 20, 3:00 PM EDT

SC Freiburg and Aston Villa meet in the Europa League final, with Aston Villa entering Istanbul as the clear favorite. Unai Emery’s side has leaned on its European experience throughout the campaign, winning 12 of 14 Europa League matches while keeping eight clean sheets.

Villa also arrive in strong form after a statement win over Liverpool, with Ollie Watkins continuing to lead the attack in excellent scoring form.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are chasing the biggest result in club history in their first-ever major European final. The German side closed their Bundesliga season with an emphatic victory over RB Leipzig and have shown plenty of attacking quality during the knockout rounds, but injuries to key midfielder Yuito Suzuki could hurt their creativity.

The Kalshi market have Aston Villa as favorites around 60¢, with Freiburg priced at 25¢ and the tie around 18¢. The spread favors Villa at -1.5 goals (33¢) while the total is set at 2.5 goals. The lean is towards Villa’s experience and defensive organization in a tense final, with an Aston Villa win looking like a solid prediction.

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