Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the Cavaliers vs Knicks, NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks meet at 8:00 PM EDT tonight in Game 2 of their series in the Eastern Conference semis. Get $10 in bonuses for the drama on the court with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/21/2026

Discover prediction trading with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or head to the official website to begin. Sign up for an account by entering your personal details and completing the verification process. Apply promo code GOALMAX during registration to unlock the special offer. Deposit at least $10 and place a trade in any of Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once these steps are completed, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited to your account

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs Game

Whether you’re backing the Cavaliers or the Knicks, this offer gives you a chance to trade on the outcome and make the game even more thrilling. Hear from our expert on what to consider when trading on this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks, May 21, 8:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Game 2 in a dangerous spot after blowing a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in their 115-104 overtime loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1. Jalen Brunson completely took over late, exposing Cleveland’s perimeter defense and helping New York steal momentum.

Kalshi has the Knicks favored by around 6.5 points (49¢), with the total sitting near 217.5. The Knicks straight win is trading at 67¢ while Cleveland are underdogs at 33¢. New York’s confidence is sky-high right now, especially at Madison Square Garden, where Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have controlled matchups throughout the postseason.

For Cleveland, this game is about composure and energy. The Cavaliers have already shown resilience this postseason after surviving a seven-game battle against Detroit, and head coach Kenny Atkinson insists his group can bounce back again. Donovan Mitchell remains the key factor, while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen must control the glass to slow New York’s second-chance opportunities.

Trading-wise, the Cavaliers look attractive against the spread because of the desperation angle, but the Knicks remain the stronger moneyline side given their current form and home-court edge. The under also deserves consideration if Cleveland slows the pace and tightens defensively after the Game 1 collapse.

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On Kalshi, prices indicate the implied likelihood of an event happening. The prices displayed above correspond to the “Yes” outcome, while every market also includes a matching “No” side. Users can buy or sell contracts throughout the life of the market, and each successful contract pays out $1.00 once the event is settled.