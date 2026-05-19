Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Bournemouth vs Man City, EPL

Claim $10 in bonuses with the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX for the season-defining English Premier League clash between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at 2:30 PM EDT. Trade live match markets, react to every key moment, and enjoy extra rewards as City fights to rise above Arsenal and win the title.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/19/2026

Boost your prediction trading with the Kalshi promo code

If you’re ready to get started, take a look at the best prediction market apps available in the USA

You can also read our Kalshi vs Polymarket guide to decide the best fit for you.

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Get started by downloading the Kalshi app or visiting the Kalshi website and creating an account. Complete the signup process by entering your personal information and verifying your details. Use promo code GOALMAX during registration to claim the promotional offer. Deposit a minimum of $10 and trade in any of Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once conditions are satisfied, the $10 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's EPL Games

Desperate to top the table, Manchester City travel to AFC Bournemouth for their penultimate EPL appearance this season. Hear our expert break down what to expect in this heated clash.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City, May 19, 2:30 PM EDT

Bournemouth sit sixth in the Premier League and are unbeaten in 16 league matches, with European qualification and even a surprise Champions League place still within reach. Andoni Iraola’s side has become one of the league’s toughest teams to break down, while young attackers like Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan have fueled a late-season surge.

Manchester City arrive under enormous pressure in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side trails Arsenal with only two matches remaining, meaning anything less than a win could effectively hand the trophy to the Gunners.

The Cityzens are coming off an FA Cup final victory over Chelsea and have regained momentum behind Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Phil Foden. However, Guardiola has openly described Bournemouth away as one of the toughest remaining tests because of Bournemouth’s aggressive pressing and excellent form.

The Kalshi market still favors City to win at around 60¢, while Bournemouth are priced at 20¢. A tie is set at 22¢. Over 2.5 goals is heavily backed given City’s attacking quality and Bournemouth’s recent scoring run.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi turns breaking news and everyday events into markets you can trade, allowing users to predict outcomes in sports, politics, entertainment, and the economy. With each new development, fresh opportunities arise to take a position and potentially earn returns.

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On Kalshi, contract prices represent the implied probability of an event happening. The figures shown above correspond to the “Yes” side of the trade, while each market also provides a matching “No” option. You can buy as many contracts as you want as long as the market’s open, and winning contracts settle at $1.00 apiece.