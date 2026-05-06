Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction Markets

The stage is set for another blockbuster UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain go head-to-head at 3:00 PM EDT with everything on the line. Take advantage of the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, and back every play with a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/6/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or go to the official website to get started. Click “Sign Up” and fill in your registration information. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the designated field to unlock the promotion. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and use it on any available markets, including fixtures like Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid this afternoon. Once completed, your $10 bonus will be credited immediately, allowing you to respond to match developments, take advantage of opportunities, and improve your trading approach.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UCL Semifinals

With a spot in the final on the line after a tightly contested first leg, PSG arrive with a narrow aggregate advantage, meaning Bayern must deliver a strong performance at home to stay alive in the competition.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain, May 6, 3:00 PM EDT (2nd leg)

Every phase of play is expected to matter, with Bayern pushing aggressively at home while PSG aims to manage the game and strike in transition. Bayern are the favorites in this game, and it is reflected in the Kalshi markets. Bayern to win is set at 61¢, tie at 18¢, and Paris Saint-Germain to win at 24¢.

Recent previews highlight PSG’s attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué, who were all heavily involved in the first leg and created constant problems with their movement and pressing intensity. Bayern, meanwhile, will again look to Harry Kane as their central finisher, supported by Jamal Musiala’s creativity between the lines.

The tactical contrast is clear: Bayern want sustained pressure, high possession, and chance volume, while PSG rely on quick transitions and vertical attacks when space opens up. Reports also suggest PSG’s system under Luis Enrique has evolved into a more disciplined, high-pressing unit, making their front line as active defensively as offensively.

Overall, this second leg is shaping up as another high-intensity, high-variance European night where Kane, Musiala, Doué, and Dembélé are likely to decide the outcome through individual moments rather than long stretches of control.

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