Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 Bonus for Cavs vs Pistons, NBA Playoffs Trading

The Eastern Conference playoffs heat up as the Cavaliers face the Pistons in Game 5 of their series, tipping off at 8:00 PM EDT. Take advantage of the swinging momentum and mounting pressure by claiming the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to access $10 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/13/2026

Unlock a new dimension to your prediction trading by using the Kalshi promo code

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or go to the official website to get started. Click “Sign Up” and fill in your registration information. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the designated field to unlock the promotion. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and use it on any available markets. Once completed, your $10 bonus will be credited immediately.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Both teams are vying for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, and with the series at 2-2, it is all to play for. The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Detroit Pistons in what is set to be a thrilling Game 5.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons, May 13, 8:00 PM EDT (Game 5)

Backed by their home crowd, Detroit will look to regain control behind the incredible two-way impact of Cade Cunningham, who has been the centerpiece of the Pistons’ late-game offense throughout the series. The Pistons are favorites on Kalshi as they are 62¢ to win. The spread favours Detroit at -4.5, and the total is set at 212.5 points

The Cavaliers (40¢) continue to rely on the scoring brilliance of Donovan Mitchell, who erupted for 43 points in game 4 to tie the series. Cavaliers defense, anchored by Evan Mobley, has also forced tough perimeter shots and slowed the Pistons’ transition offense in key moments.

Detroit enters Game 5 with momentum swinging back at home, where their role players have typically shot the ball better and played with more confidence. Traders will closely watch the pace early, as that could be indicative of the total points leaning over. Expect another physical playoff clash with tight possessions, defensive intensity, and star performances on both sides.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi transforms major headlines and real-world events into interactive prediction markets, giving you the chance to trade on outcomes across sports, politics, entertainment, and the economy. Every breaking story creates a new opportunity to make predictions and potentially profit from being right.

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Prices on Kalshi represent the implied probability of an outcome. The above are tied to the “Yes” side of a trade. Every market also offers a corresponding “No” position, and the winning side settles at $1.00 per contract. Users can buy or sell as many contracts as they want at any time before the market closes.

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