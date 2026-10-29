Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Panthers vs Packers, NFL Games

NFC Playoff contenders face off on Thursday Night Football as the Carolina Panthers (36¢) head to Lambeau Field for an 8:15pm ET game against the Green Bay Packers (65¢). First, grab $55 in bonuses by signing up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trading $25+.

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While the Panthers beat the Packers 16-13 at Lambeau last season, Carolina is coming off an embarrassing 43-13 loss against the Buccaneers. The Packers also lost in Week 7, but have only allowed 13.5 points per game over the last four games.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

First, head to Kalshi’s app or website by using this link Enter all of the requested personal information and use the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 Once your account is verified, make your first deposit Buy $25+ worth of contracts on your first trade After you make your qualifying trade, you’ll receive $55 in bonuses. They can be used on any market and expire after seven days

Offer is available to new traders (18+) located in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

What can you use your Kalshi promo code on today?

While the Panthers have given up over 40 points per game at home, they’ve looked much better on the road. Ahead of tonight’s game, we’ll cover the top trades.

Carolina Panthers (3-3) vs Green Bay Packers (4-3) - 10/29 8:15 PM ET

Aiming to regroup after an embarrassing 43-13 loss to the Bucs, the Carolina Panthers (36¢) head to Lambeau Field for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers (65¢). Tonight’s game will stream live on Prime Video.

Incredibly, the Panthers have covered the spread in 13 straight games following a SU loss. Still, losing at home to the Buccaneers by 30 points doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Green Bay’s defense hasn’t allowed more than 20 points since Week 3. The Packers have also given up just 20 points combined in their last two games at Lambeau.

The total has gone under in six straight Panthers road games, and that could be the case here tonight. Neither offense is particularly impressive, so trade on a “No” on over 47.5 points (49¢).

Panthers vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan’s only two 100-yard games this season have come immediately following losses. In those games, he’s averaged 13 targets and 146.5 receiving yards. Don’t hesitate to buy contracts on McMillan 70+ receiving yards (55¢).

Green Bay has averaged just 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, dead last in the NFL. Packers QB Jordan Love will have to help carry the offense and has averaged over 300 passing yards per game at home. Take Love 250+ passing yards (58¢).

Make a combo with a “No” on over 47.5 points, McMillan 70+ receiving yards, and Love 250+ passing yards for $87.10 on a $10 trade.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Browse tens of thousands of prediction markets across politics, economics, sports, culture, and more on Kalshi. Here’s a sample of the week’s hot markets:

Ohio Governor Winner

Amy Acton 78¢

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#1 searched person on Google this year

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Erling Haaland 14¢

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What will Trump Say This Week?

Autopen 59¢

Third Term 56¢

Zohran/Mamdani 31¢

You can buy or sell contracts at any time before an event is over. Prices are also equal to projected probability.

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