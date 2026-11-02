Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Bears vs Seahawks, NFL Games

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (40¢) take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks (61¢) on Monday Night Football tonight. Before the 8:15pm ET kickoff at Lumen Field, sign up with Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trade $25+ for $55 in bonuses.

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Since Caleb Williams returned from injury, the Bears are 2-0 SU and ATS, but the visitors are underdogs for tonight’s game against the Seahawks. Seattle handed Kansas City its first loss of the season by an impressive 20-3 scoreline on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Navigate to Kalshi’s app or website by clicking this link Start signing up for an account and provide all of the necessary personal info Then, enter the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and finish signing up Deposit and trade $25+ on any Kalshi market Completing the steps above will earn you $55 in bonuses, which expire after seven days

Only new Kalshi traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY can claim this offer

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The Bears and Seahawks are among the NFC’s top contenders. Ahead of this excellent MNF matchup, check out some of our recommended trades below:

Chicago Bears (5-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (4-3) - 11/2 8:15 PM ET

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (40¢) head to Lumen Field for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks (61¢) on ESPN.

The Bears have scored 32.3 points per game in the four games Williams has started at QB. In Week 2, though, the Vikings held the Bears to three points. The Vikings rank first in defensive EPA per play, and the Seahawks are second.

After holding the Chiefs to three points in Week 7, the Seahawks should contain a Bears offense missing RB Kyle Monangai for a fourth straight game.

With Seattle RB Zach Charbonnet back, the Seahawks could also go run-heavy to keep the ball out of Williams’ hands. Take a “No” on over 46.5 points (51¢).

The Seahawks have allowed just 20 points combined over the last two games, and their defense should power them to a win here. Trade on the Seahawks to win at 61¢.

Bears vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

On defense, the Bears are giving up explosive plays at the second-highest rate in the league. Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has six 100-yard receiving games so far. Take Smith-Njigba to pick up 100+ receiving yards (49¢) against a shaky Bears secondary.

Seattle held Kenneth Walker III to 36 yards on 14 carries in Week 7 and ranks second in opponent yards per carry. Bears RB D’Andre Swift could struggle tonight, and I’d take a “No” on Swift 60+ rushing yards (54¢)

If your $10 combo, with “No” on over 46.5 points, Seahawks to win, Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards, and “No” on Swift 60+ rushing yards wins, you’d get $98.91.

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Trading is available until the end of an event. The event prices you see are equivalent to the projected probability of that event actually happening.

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