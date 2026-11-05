Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55: Get $55 in Bonuses for Jaguars vs Ravens, NFL TNF

Week 9 Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:15pm ET, as the Jacksonville Jaguars (82¢) meet the Baltimore Ravens (19¢) at M&T Bank Stadium. Receive $55 in bonuses for the game by signing up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL55.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 11/5/2026

Things look bleak for the Ravens, who have lost two straight games by more than 20 points and are missing their top two QBs. Meanwhile, the Jaguars just defeated the Colts by 35 points and are one of the league’s most complete teams.

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How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Follow the link to the Kalshi app or website Enter the mandatory personal info and the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 while creating an account Fund your account and spend $25+ on your first trade After making your qualifying trade, you’ll receive $55 in bonus funds The bonus can be used on any market, but expires after seven days

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In a highly competitive AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff hopes are fading. Check out tonight’s best trades and combo below and see whether we think the hosts will revive their season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-4) - 11/5 8:15 PM ET

Fresh off a dominant 42-7 win over the Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars (82¢) head north to take on the Baltimore Ravens (19¢) in an 8:15pm ET Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup (Prime Video).

Baltimore has already suffered a double-digit home loss at M&T Bank Stadium this season and is on a three-game losing streak overall. The Ravens are 1-3 this season when star quarterback Lamar Jackson either doesn’t play or misses the majority of a game.

They’ve lost the last two games by a combined 49 points, and face a Jacksonville team that ranks in the top four on both sides of the ball in EPA per play.

Ravens third-string QB Joe Fagnano has a short week to prepare for a vicious Jaguars defense, and that could spell trouble. Trade on the Jags to win by over 9.5 points tonight 53¢.

Jaguars vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Ravens RB Derrick Henry has averaged just 52 rushing yards per game on the Ravens’ three-game losing streak. The Jaguars are first in opponent rushing yards per game and yards per carry, and Henry could struggle again. Take a “No” on Henry 70+ rushing yards (50¢).

The Jaguars have averaged 36.5 points in the last two games. QB Trevor Lawrence has been on a tear, with seven TD passes and just one interception in those games. Buy contracts on Lawrence 2+ passing TDs (56¢) as he goes for a fourth straight multi-TD outing.

Return $43.08 on a $10 combo with the Jags to win by over 9.5 points, a “No” on Henry 70+ rushing yards, and Lawrence 2+ passing TDs.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Make trades on sporting events, political nominees, entertainment, economics, and more on Polymarket. Check out some of the trending markets below:

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All of the prices above are for a “Yes” and are equivalent to the projected probability that the event will occur.

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