Staying out west after a dramatic Monday Night Football win over the Rams, the Buffalo Bills (68¢) clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (33¢) at 4:25pm ET. Grab $55 in trading bonuses ahead of the game after using the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and trading $25+.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL55

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/18/2026

Bills QB Josh Allen won an overtime game for the first time in his NFL career, as the Bills triumphed 37-34 on MNF. Meanwhile, the Raiders enter this afternoon’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium on a two-game losing streak following a 3-0 start.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

Begin making an account on Kalshi on the website or mobile app Enter the Kalshi promo code GOAL55 and all of the required personal information Make your first deposit and a $25+ trade on any market You’ll receive your $55 bonus once you complete the steps above The bonus expires after one week and can’t be withdrawn as cash

First-time Kalshi traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY may claim this offer

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen has a 2-0 career record against the Raiders heading into today’s game. We’ll share player props, game lines, and a combo to trade on before kickoff.

Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) - 10/18 4:25 PM ET

A shootout is expected in Vegas as the Buffalo Bills (68¢) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (33¢) at 4:25pm ET (CBS, Paramount+). The O/U total for today’s game at Allegiant Stadium is currently set at 53.5 points.

Given the Bills are joint-first in the NFL in points per game (32.8) and allow 28.2 points per game, the total isn’t a surprise. The Raiders are coming off a 45-17 loss and have given up 34 points per game over the last three weeks. Go with over 53.5 points (50¢).

While over 53.5 is a good play, today’s best trade is Bills to win by over 4.5 points (51¢). The Raiders are only around league-average on both sides of the ball, and their defense has been faltering recently.

Meanwhile, the Bills rank first in EPA per play, have arguably the league’s best QB in Josh Allen, and should exploit a Raiders run-stop unit allowing 5.2 opponent yards per carry.

Bills vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Opponents have been running riot on the Raiders recently, and Bills RB James Cook is in line for a big day as a result. Cook has picked up 100+ rushing yards in three of five games this season, and ranks third in the NFL with 532 rushing yards.

Two weeks ago, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III picked up 177 yards and two touchdowns against a weak Raiders run defense. Coming off a 25-carry, 111-yard performance against the Rams, take Cook 100+ rushing yards (44¢)

A successful combo with over 53.5 points, Bills to win by over 4.5 points, and Cook 100+ yards would return $65.96 on a $10 trade.

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Kalshi offers markets spanning sports, culture, technology, economics, and more. Check out some trending markets below:

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Trading is open until an event finishes. Prices are equivalent to implied probability, and you can trade on either a “Yes” or “No” on most options.

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