Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get up to $2000 in bonuses for the Buccaneers vs Cowboys, NFL TNF

The Buccaneers enter AT&T Stadium tonight 0-4 after a 17-14 loss to Green Bay, and they'll once again turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels with Baker Mayfield sidelined by a dislocated right thumb. Dallas, meanwhile, comes in at 2-2 after rallying past Houston 34-30, with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and an offense averaging over 30 points a game.

Can the Bucs' stingy defense keep this one close, or will the Cowboys turn Thursday night into another shootout? Get in on the 8:15 PM EDT action with up to $2,000 in bonuses by entering the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 10/8/2026

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Apply promo code GOAL2000 during registration and complete identity verification. Deposit funds and make a trade on any market. Your bonus of up to $2,000 will be credited to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Both teams are on a short week, but Tampa Bay is traveling, and its QB has made only one NFL start. Here's our expert with the key lines in this matchup.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys, Oct 8, 8:15 PM EDT

Dallas are heavy home favorite at 80¢ while a Tampa Bay upset sits at just 21¢. That gap makes sense on paper, since the Cowboys put up over 30 points per game and the Bucs are relying on a rookie who threw for only 148 yards with two interceptions in his debut.

The catch is the Dallas defense, which gives up 28 points a game, sits near the bottom in EPA per dropback, and just let Houston average more than 10 yards per pass attempt. That vulnerability makes Tampa Bay plus the points worth a look at 49¢.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

The most confident receiving prop on the board belongs to CeeDee Lamb, priced at 86¢ to reach 40 yards. Tampa Bay's top option is Emeka Egbuka at 79¢ for 15+, and combining the two lands at roughly 68¢. Chris Godwin is another steady choice at 78¢ for 15+ after seeing seven targets in Daniels' first start.

Under center, Daniels has a 55¢ price to throw for 175+ yards, while Prescott reaching 275+ is less likely than not at 46¢, since a comfortable Dallas lead could mean more handoffs to Javonte Williams in the second half. For a cheap long shot, combine Daniels anytime TD (25¢) with Williams 50+ rushing yards (77¢) for a trade near 19¢.

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