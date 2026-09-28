Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get $2000 in bonuses for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears, NFL MNF

The big question is at quarterback for Chicago, with Caleb Williams dealing with a hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota, and Tyson Bagent also entering concussion protocol. Head coach Ben Johnson may be left with starting Case Keenum against an Eagles side that rallied past Tennessee 24-20 in Week 2.
Will the Bears, if led by a QB who hasn’t played a regular-season game in almost 3 years, hold their own at home? Kickoff is at 8:15 PM EDT, and you can go in locked and loaded with up to $2,000 in bonuses for the action thanks to the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.
Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000
Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/28/2026
- Ride into Week 3 with the Kalshi promo code for tonight's Eagles-Bears clash
- New to prediction markets? Our guide to the best prediction market apps in the U.S. breaks down the top options
- Trying to pick a platform? See how Kalshi stacks up against Polymarket in our head-to-head comparison
How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus
- Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app.
- Enter promo code GOAL2000 when you sign up, then finish the identity verification step.
- Add funds to your account and place at least $25 in trades.
- Your bonus, worth up to $2,000, gets credited to your account automatically once you qualify.
Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.
The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY
Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game
The Eagles have been given a huge break with the Chicago quarterback situation in flux. Our expert breaks down the prediction market opportunities ahead of Monday Night Football.
Eagles vs Bears, Sep 28, 8:15 PM EDT
Kalshi's got Philly favored on the road at Soldier Field tonight @ 69¢, but it won’t all be smooth sailing for the Eagles if the Bears put out the rushing attack that led them to a 24-15 victory at Philadelphia last season, and the market knows this. Chicago +4.5 points sits at 50¢, and that is the value play in this game.
Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props and Combos
Jalen Hurts' passing line looks shaky at 33¢ for 250+ yards, while D'Andre Swift leads the board at 62¢ for 60+ rushing yards, the only prop here favored to hit. Hurts himself carries a real rushing number too, 40¢ for 30+ yards, reinforcing the read that Philadelphia's offense wins on the ground tonight rather than through the air against Chicago.
Pairing Swift 60+ rushing yards with Hurts 30+ rushing yards builds a run-game combo priced at 24¢, a bet that the ground attack carries the offense. For a cheaper long shot, Hurts 250+ passing paired with Swift 60+ rushing comes out to 20¢, betting on a more balanced night from both phases.
More Kalshi Prediction Markets
Kalshi offers more than sports markets, with contracts tied to politics, entertainment, economic data, and various real-world events.
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- Sherrod Brown - 59¢
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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents based on the market’s implied probability. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with each winning contract paying out $1.
Kalshi Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions
|Kalshi Promo Code
|GOAL2000
|Kalshi Promo Code Offer
|Trade $25, Get up to $2000!
|Kalshi Promo Terms & Conditions
|Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NV, OH and WA.
|States Kalshi is Available
|AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY