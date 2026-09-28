Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get $2000 in bonuses for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears, NFL MNF

The big question is at quarterback for Chicago, with Caleb Williams dealing with a hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota, and Tyson Bagent also entering concussion protocol. Head coach Ben Johnson may be left with starting Case Keenum against an Eagles side that rallied past Tennessee 24-20 in Week 2.

Will the Bears, if led by a QB who hasn’t played a regular-season game in almost 3 years, hold their own at home? Kickoff is at 8:15 PM EDT, and you can go in locked and loaded with up to $2,000 in bonuses for the action thanks to the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/28/2026

Ride into Week 3 with the Kalshi promo code for tonight's Eagles-Bears clash

New to prediction markets? Our guide to the best prediction market apps in the U.S. breaks down the top options

Trying to pick a platform? See how Kalshi stacks up against Polymarket in our head-to-head comparison

How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOAL2000 when you sign up, then finish the identity verification step. Add funds to your account and place at least $25 in trades. Your bonus, worth up to $2,000, gets credited to your account automatically once you qualify.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

The Eagles have been given a huge break with the Chicago quarterback situation in flux. Our expert breaks down the prediction market opportunities ahead of Monday Night Football.

Eagles vs Bears, Sep 28, 8:15 PM EDT

Kalshi's got Philly favored on the road at Soldier Field tonight @ 69¢, but it won’t all be smooth sailing for the Eagles if the Bears put out the rushing attack that led them to a 24-15 victory at Philadelphia last season, and the market knows this. Chicago +4.5 points sits at 50¢, and that is the value play in this game.

Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Jalen Hurts' passing line looks shaky at 33¢ for 250+ yards, while D'Andre Swift leads the board at 62¢ for 60+ rushing yards, the only prop here favored to hit. Hurts himself carries a real rushing number too, 40¢ for 30+ yards, reinforcing the read that Philadelphia's offense wins on the ground tonight rather than through the air against Chicago.

Pairing Swift 60+ rushing yards with Hurts 30+ rushing yards builds a run-game combo priced at 24¢, a bet that the ground attack carries the offense. For a cheaper long shot, Hurts 250+ passing paired with Swift 60+ rushing comes out to 20¢, betting on a more balanced night from both phases.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers more than sports markets, with contracts tied to politics, entertainment, economic data, and various real-world events.

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Sherrod Brown - 59¢

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents based on the market’s implied probability. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, with each winning contract paying out $1.

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