Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000: Get $2000 in bonuses for the Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos, NFL SNF

Matthew Stafford just put together one of his biggest games in years, throwing four touchdown passes in the Rams' 28-6 demolition of the Giants, but he faces quite the test Sunday night in a classic clash of horns and hooves.

LA visits Empower Field at Mile High, up against a Broncos defense that completely grounded Trevor Lawrence just a week after he soared to a 150+ passer rating against Cleveland. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL2000 to score up to $2000 in bonuses for all the drama in this 8:20 PM EDT clash.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL2000

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/27/2026

Make the most of Sunday Night Football with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOAL2000 Bonus

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. During registration, enter promo code GOAL2000 and complete the required identity verification. Fund your account and trade at least $25. Your bonus, up to $2000, will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Game

Matthew Stafford and the Rams head to Mile High to face Bo Nix and the Broncos. Our expert breaks down the prediction market opportunities ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Rams vs Broncos, Sep 27, 8:20 PM EDT

The Rams are slight favorites on Kalshi at 56¢ to win outright, but the rest of the market paints a far tighter picture. Los Angeles is only 50¢ to cover a 2.5-point spread, and Denver is favored to clear 20.5 points at 53¢ despite being the underdog. That hints at confidence in Bo Nix and Denver's offense keeping pace, even against a Los Angeles team expected to eke out a win at Mile High.

Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props and Combos

Kyren Williams has the strongest touchdown price of the game at 51¢ for 1+ TD, which makes sense given his role as Los Angeles' primary option in the backfield. Denver's top spot belongs to Davante Adams at 45¢, with his price ticking up as traders continue to view him as Bo Nix's go-to option around the end zone.

Williams and Adams make for the obvious star-powered pairing, with the combo at 20¢. If you're looking for something with a much bigger potential payout, the Blake Corum and Terrance Ferguson combo is priced at just 5¢, with each player sitting at 25¢ individually. It's a much more speculative play, relying on two secondary options finding the end zone.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports, with contracts covering politics, entertainment, economic indicators, and a wide range of other real-world events.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, and winning contracts settle for $1 each.

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