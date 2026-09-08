BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UCL

League Phase action in the UEFA Champions League kicks off with a bang as Real Madrid (-165) host Inter Milan (+375) at 3:00pm ET. As the UCL gets underway, sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the match for up to $1000 in bonus bets.

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BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/8/2026

Going for their first victory over Real Madrid since 1998, Inter Milan head to the Santiago Bernabéu in excellent form. While Inter have won three matches in a row, Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Real Betis on Friday, marking the first defeat of Jose Mourinho’s second spell in charge.

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Tap this link to be redirected to the BetMGM app. You can also start the process on BetMGM’s website On the front page, press the “Sign Up” button and start filling in all of the requested personal information Before you complete the sign-up, you must enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET to remain qualified for this offer Confirm your email address to validate your account, and make your first deposit of $10 or more Then, risk up to $100 on a bet on all of the first ten days that your account is open. During the ten-day offer period, your first bet each day will qualify After the offer period has concluded, you will receive your stake back for all of the bets that ended in a loss during the ten days You’ll have one week to use the bonus bets before they expire. Bonus bets cannot be transferred or withdrawn

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In the standout Champions League match of the first matchday, Real Madrid face a tough test against Italian champions Inter Milan. Find out all you need to know about today’s match, including a couple of bets to make, from our European soccer expert.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan - 9/8 3:00 PM ET

This afternoon’s blockbuster Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabéu pits Real Madrid (-165) against Inter Milan (+375). Kickoff is at 3:00pm ET, and you can catch the action live on Paramount+.

Real Madrid are on a four-game winning streak against Inter, with all of those wins coming this decade. In Friday’s loss to Real Betis, Real generated 3.46 expected goals, and Kylian Mbappe (-190 anytime scorer today) missed a penalty.

Los Blancos have also scored four goals in both of the matches they’ve played at the Santiago Bernabéu this season. Meanwhile, Inter overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Napoli 3-2 on Saturday as Lautaro Martinez (+210 to score) netted a brace.

Neither defense has been particularly impressive so far this season, with just one clean sheet apiece. I’d certainly expect goals today, and Real Madrid’s front four should be too much for the Nerazzurri to handle. Real Madrid to win and both teams to score (+185) shows great value.

Mbappe scored 15 goals in 11 Champions League matches last season, leading the competition. After missing a penalty, expect him to be aggressive from the outset. Mbappe to score first (+210) is another good value bet.

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