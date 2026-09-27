BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Rams vs Broncos, NFL SNF

In a potential Super Bowl preview, the Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) head to Mile High for an 8:20pm ET Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos. To receive up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/27/2026

After getting walloped in Australia in Week 1, the Rams got back on track with a 28-6 victory over the Giants on Monday Night Football. They’ll take on a Broncos team that ended the Jaguars’ nine-game regular-season winning streak tonight in Denver.

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Begin claiming this offer by following this link. You’ll be redirected to download the BetMGM app Next, sign up for an account and enter your information into all of the required fields Before you finish setting up your account, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Deposit at least $10 into your new account to remain qualified for this offer Place a bet on any event on each of the first ten days your account is open. The maximum stake is $100, and only the first bet each day qualifies After ten days, you’ll receive up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets). The amount you’ll get corresponds to the sum of the stake on each losing qualifying bet Bonus bets have no withdrawable cash value and expire after one week

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With Broncos running backs JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey both listed as questionable, Denver is a 2.5-point home underdog tonight. We’ll discuss whether that line is justified and share our top bets from tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs Denver Broncos (1-1) - 9/27 8:20 PM ET

Sunday Night Football features the Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High at 8:20pm ET (NBC, Peacock). Both teams picked up Week 2 victories after getting blown out in Week 1.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Rams and Broncos are both dealing with injuries to key offensive players. Top Rams WR Puka Nacua is in danger of missing a second consecutive game, and TE Colby Parkinson is also listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Broncos RBs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are both dealing with hamstring injuries and won’t be at 100 percent even if they play.

As the Broncos have also been poor at stopping the run, the Rams could focus on getting the ball to Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and slowing the game down. The under is 0-2 in both teams’ games so far, and I’d bet on under 45 points tonight (-108).

Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

With Puka Nacua out in Week 2, Rams WR Davante Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Nacua is trending in the wrong direction for tonight’s game, meaning Adams could be in line for another big game. Take Adams to score a TD at +105.

Rams RB Blake Corum has also made a case to be LA’s lead back after two games. The Michigan product has averaged 66.5 yards and six yards per carry per game. Go with Corum 50+ rushing yards (+110) against a Broncos run defense giving up 5.1 yards per carry.

For a +675 return, make a Same Game Parlay with under 45 points, Adams anytime TD scorer, and Corum 50+ rushing yards.

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