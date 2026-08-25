BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for LASK vs Celtic, UCL

Three goals behind heading into the second leg of this Champions League Play-off fixture, LASK (-105) hosts Celtic (+250) at 3:00pm ET. Ahead of this UCL match at the Raiffeisen Arena, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and get up to $1000 over ten days.

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In the first leg, which finished 3-0 to hosts Celtic, summer signing Camilo Duran scored a brace. After a disappointing performance, LASK now have a mountain to climb. The Austrian side has struggled even at home in European competitions over the last couple of seasons.

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Kick things off by downloading the BetMGM app by following this link. You can also sign up through the BetMGM website On the homepage of the website or app, click the “Sign Up” button and begin entering all of the requested personal information Most importantly, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET before submitting your account for verification Then, deposit $10 or more with one of the approved payment methods Place a bet, risking up to $100, during each of the first ten days your account is open. Only your first bet each day qualifies for this offer After ten days, you’ll get the amount you risked back, in bonus bets, for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss during the promotional period You’ll have one week to use the bonus bets before they expire. The bets cannot be transferred or withdrawn

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LASK needs to pull off one of the biggest comebacks in Champions League history to advance, but Celtic’s job is not completely done here. With 90 minutes remaining, we’ll discuss some of the best bets to make on today’s match.

LASK vs Celtic - 8/25 3:00 PM ET

LASK will throw everything they have at Celtic in today’s 3:00pm ET Champions League Play-off match at Raiffeisen Arena (Paramount+). The hosts come in 3-0 down on aggregate, but there were encouraging signs in the first leg despite the scoreline.

The Austrian side outshot Celtic, put more shots on target, and had a higher expected goals tally. Today, LASK are at -650 odds to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the fixture. Moses Usor (+130) and Samuel Adeniran (+130) are the most likely to find the net.

Despite being favored to win this one, LASK are winless in each of their previous five European home matches. Each of the last four of those matches has finished in a draw, which sits at +290 odds here.

Celtic, on the other hand, have scored 12 goals in their last three games alone, and have won all four games they’ve played this season.

While another victory may prove difficult, it’s hard to bet against the visitors scoring. LASK should fire up the home crowd before Celtic shuts down their comeback chances. Take LASK to score first and both teams to score at +165.

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