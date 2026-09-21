BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Giants vs Rams, NFL MNF

After a surprising victory over the Cowboys, the New York Giants head west for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (-7). Before kickoff, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens.
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The Rams are looking to bounce back from a 20-point loss to the 49ers in Australia, in which their offense never got going. Oddsmakers are expecting a much better effort from LA in its home opener, even with DE Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve.
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A Rams loss would make them just the fifth preseason Super Bowl favorite to start 0-2 in the last 50 years. We’ll discuss if that’s likely, along with the best bets you can make on MNF.
New York Giants (1-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-1) - 9/21 8:15 PM ET
Coming off a surprising victory over the Cowboys, the New York Giants head to SoFi Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams (-7). Tonight’s game will air live on both ESPN and ABC.
The Giants, while young and exciting, are still inexperienced, and a cross-country trip to take on the Super Bowl favorites could prove to be too much to handle. After all, Sean McVay holds a 4-0 record against the G-Men as Rams head coach.
Even with DE Myles Garrett out and WR Puka Nacua banged up, the Rams should bounce back from their Week 1 loss in a big way. After 10 days of rest, I lean towards the Rams -7 (-102).
Still, tonight’s best bet is over 47.5 points (-108). The Rams led the NFL with 30.5 points per game in 2025, and the Giants have improved significantly on offense.
Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays
Puka Nacua is dealing with a hip issue, opening the door to more targets for Rams WR Davante Adams. Adams scored 14 TDs in 14 regular-season games in 2025. Take Adams to score tonight at +100.
The Rams allowed a massive 5.8 yards per rush attempt in the Week 1 loss. Meanwhile, Giants RB Cam Skattebo picked up 81 yards on 18 carries against the Cowboys. Bet on Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards (-115).
Make a Same Game Parlay with over 47.5 points, Adams to score a TD, and Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards at +450.
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