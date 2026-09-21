BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Giants vs Rams, NFL MNF

After a surprising victory over the Cowboys, the New York Giants head west for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (-7). Before kickoff, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in No Sweat Tokens.

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The Rams are looking to bounce back from a 20-point loss to the 49ers in Australia, in which their offense never got going. Oddsmakers are expecting a much better effort from LA in its home opener, even with DE Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve.

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Start claiming this offer and download the BetMGM app on your mobile device by following this link Press the “Sign Up” button and start entering all of the required personal information Don’t forget to type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET before you finish creating your account Verify your account, then deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method Maximize your No Sweat Tokens from this offer by making a bet with a $100 max stake on each of the first ten days your account is open. Only your first bet each day qualifies Once ten days are up, you’ll get your stake back for each qualifying bet that lost during the offer period. You’ll receive a maximum of $1000 in No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets) No Sweat Tokens cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after one week if unused

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A Rams loss would make them just the fifth preseason Super Bowl favorite to start 0-2 in the last 50 years. We’ll discuss if that’s likely, along with the best bets you can make on MNF.

New York Giants (1-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-1) - 9/21 8:15 PM ET

Coming off a surprising victory over the Cowboys, the New York Giants head to SoFi Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams (-7). Tonight’s game will air live on both ESPN and ABC.

The Giants, while young and exciting, are still inexperienced, and a cross-country trip to take on the Super Bowl favorites could prove to be too much to handle. After all, Sean McVay holds a 4-0 record against the G-Men as Rams head coach.

Even with DE Myles Garrett out and WR Puka Nacua banged up, the Rams should bounce back from their Week 1 loss in a big way. After 10 days of rest, I lean towards the Rams -7 (-102).

Still, tonight’s best bet is over 47.5 points (-108). The Rams led the NFL with 30.5 points per game in 2025, and the Giants have improved significantly on offense.

Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Puka Nacua is dealing with a hip issue, opening the door to more targets for Rams WR Davante Adams. Adams scored 14 TDs in 14 regular-season games in 2025. Take Adams to score tonight at +100.

The Rams allowed a massive 5.8 yards per rush attempt in the Week 1 loss. Meanwhile, Giants RB Cam Skattebo picked up 81 yards on 18 carries against the Cowboys. Bet on Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards (-115).

Make a Same Game Parlay with over 47.5 points, Adams to score a TD, and Skattebo over 49.5 rushing yards at +450.

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