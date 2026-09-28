BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Eagles vs Bears, NFL MNF

Looking to improve to 3-0, the Philadelphia Eagles (-4) head to Soldier Field for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Receive up to $1000 in bonus bets over ten days by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and betting on the game.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 9/28/2026

While Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are 2-0, they’ve failed to cover the spread in both of their previous games. Meanwhile, the unpredictable Bears scored 59 points in Week 1 and just three in Week 2. With QB Caleb Williams injured, scoring may be difficult once again.

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Download the BetMGM mobile app using this link. You can also get started with the sign-up process on BetMGM’s website Go through the sign-up process, entering all of the required personal information Most importantly, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET in the appropriate section After you finish signing up, verify your account and deposit at least $10 into it On the first day your account is open, place a bet with a stake of up to $100. Do the same on the remaining nine days of the offer period. Only the first bet each day qualifies When ten days have passed, you will receive No Sweat Tokens (bonus bets) equaling the sum of stake amounts of each qualifying bet that lost Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be transferred or withdrawn

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What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

While the Bears defeated the Eagles last season with Caleb Williams at QB, Philly has won six of the last seven meetings. Check out the best bets for tonight’s game below:

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) vs Chicago Bears (1-1) - 9/28 8:15 PM ET

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (-4) meet the Chicago Bears in an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football Game at Soldier Field (ESPN/ABC). While the Eagles are 2-0, their offense still hasn’t played to its potential, continuing a concerning trend from last season.

Meanwhile, with Caleb Williams out and Tyson Bagent returning from concussion protocol, the Bears will start third-stringer Case Keenum at QB. Keenum hasn’t started a game for three seasons, meaning coach Ben Johnson will likely rely on the running game.

Through two weeks, the Eagles and Bears both rank in the top half of the NFL in rushing play percentage. Given the Eagles' poor success rate on first and second downs and the Bears’ QB situation, a low-scoring game makes a lot of sense.

Last year’s matchup, with both star QBs healthy, finished with 39 points. Bet on under 41.5 points tonight (-110).

Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

In the Bears’ 24-15 victory over the Eagles last season, both D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai finished with over 100 rushing yards. Monangai will play tonight, but is dealing with hamstring and knee injuries. That said, take Swift over 14.5 rushing attempts at -115.

Swift is averaging 17 rushing attempts per game so far, and scored three touchdowns in Week 1 against the Panthers. I’d also take the former Eagle to score tonight, at +110 odds.

Make an SGP with under 41.5 points, Swift over 14.5 rushing attempts, and Swift anytime TD scorer at +500 odds.

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