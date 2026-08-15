BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Cowboys vs Seahawks

With neither Dak Prescott nor Sam Darnold expected to take any snaps, the Dallas Cowboys meet the Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) in an 8:00pm ET preseason game. First, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 to receive a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 8/15/2026

Expect players fighting for a roster spot to get their chance to prove their worth tonight. Very few risks are likely to be taken by either Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer or Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald, which could make it difficult for punters to make picks on the game.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Follow the link here to download BetMGM’s app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also get started on BetMGM’s website New users should begin signing up for an account. Provide all of the required personal details (name, email, DOB, SSN) and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Complete the sign-up process and go through any verification steps After your account has been confirmed, make your first deposit of $10 or more Then, on each of the first ten days your account is open, make a sports bet with a risk amount of up to $100. You’ll receive bonus bets corresponding to your stake amount for each of the bets that lose, up to $1000 total. Only the first bet each day qualifies Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be transferred or withdrawn

Available for new users who are 21 or older and located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Both the Cowboys and Seahawks have Super Bowl ambitions this season. As they get their preseason schedules underway tonight in Seattle, our NFL expert will share his betting preview of the game below:

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks - 8/15 8:00 PM ET

In the first of two meetings at Lumen Field this season, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at 8:00pm ET. Today’s preseason game will be televised on NFL Network, while these teams will also meet in Week 13 of the regular season.

When the Seahawks (-145) last took the field, they lifted the Super Bowl LX trophy. Don’t expect Mike Macdonald to risk any of his key players today, as the Seahawks look ahead to what should be a very difficult NFC West battle.

The Cowboys (+120) are also unlikely to risk many, if any, of their starters today. Still, they do have an interesting positional battle for the backup QB spot. That’ll be a motivator for both Sam Howell and Joe Milton III to have strong showings tonight.

On the Seahawks, Drew Lock is entrenched as Sam Darnold’s backup and we should see a lot of third-stringer Jalen Milroe tonight, as a result.

Given the Cowboys have lost all of their preseason openers since 2018, I think this trip to the Northwest could be another rough one. Go with the Seahawks -2.5 (-118).

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions