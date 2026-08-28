BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Bengals vs Eagles, NFL Preseason

Tonight at 8:00pm ET, the Cincinnati Bengals, looking to finish the preseason a perfect 3-0, match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at Lincoln Financial Field. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 8/28/2026

Last Saturday, the Bengals took down the Bears 27-9, while the Eagles dropped a second straight game. The oddsmakers have the hosts as favorites regardless, with the Eagles’ backup QB competition between Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton heating up.

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How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

You may take advantage of this bonus offer through either the BetMGM app or website. To download the app, click on the following link Begin signing up for an account. Enter your personal information in all of the required fields To qualify for this offer, you must enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET before completing the sign-up process After validating your email address/account, deposit $10 or more as your first deposit Then, make a bet on any market on each of the first ten days your account is open. The first bet during each day of the promo period qualifies for the promotion All qualifying bets that lose during the 10 days will have their stake returned in bonus bets, up to $100 each and $1000 total You cannot transfer or withdraw the bonus bets. All bonus bets will expire one week after you receive them

Applies only to new BetMGM users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

This final NFL tune-up game pits the 2-0 Bengals against the 0-2 Eagles. We’ll discuss some of the key markets bettors can consider tonight as the Bengals go for their first perfect preseason in 20 years.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles - 8/28 8:00 PM ET

To close out preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Lincoln Financial Field for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5). Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:00pm ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Cincinnati has looked solid during preseason, giving up just 11.5 points per game in two wins. The offense is also coming off a 27-point performance. The Bengals starters won’t play tonight, but only third and fourth-string QBs Josh Johnson and Sean Clifford played last week anyway.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have dropped both of their preseason games so far. Still, they did manage to score 21 points against the Patriots last time out, as Tanner McKee threw two touchdown passes. The Eagles should find a bit of success tonight on offense too.

Given that the Eagles have also given up 24 points in back-to-back games, over 36.5 points (-110) is a good play tonight.

It’s also hard to trust the Eagles after they lost as 2.5-point favorites last time out. I’d lean towards the Bengals -2.5 (-105) as Cincinnati chases a perfect preseason record.

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