BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Seahawks vs Broncos, NFL TNF

After narrowly losing to their divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks (-3) take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Before the 8:15pm ET kickoff, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX and get up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/15/2026

While the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are favored tonight, wins at Mile High have been rare. Seattle has only won one of its previous eight games in Denver, and the Broncos are 2-0 at home this season.

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First, follow this link to download the BetMGM mobile app or be redirected to BetMGM’s website On the front page, click the “Sign Up” button and fill in all of the mandatory information during the process Before creating your account, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX Verify your email address and proceed to make your first deposit of $10 or more Pick a market to place your first wager on. Stake up to $1500 on your first bet If your bet settles as a loss, you will receive your stake back as bonus bets. Bonus bets are valid for seven days from the time you receive them You cannot withdraw the bets for cash or transfer them to someone else

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Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are fired up after losing at home to the 49ers, but winning in Denver won’t be easy. Ahead of a hotly contested Thursday Night Football matchup, we’ll cover the top game lines, player props, and Same Game Parlay.

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) vs Denver Broncos (3-2) - 10/15 8:15 PM ET

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup pits the Seattle Seahawks (-3) against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Catch the game, which kicks off at 8:15pm ET, on Prime Video.

Turnovers doomed the Seahawks to a defeat against the 49ers on Sunday, and they still only lost by three points despite coughing up the ball four times. Seattle’s running game has left much to be desired this season, but the Broncos do have some injuries in their secondary.

Star cornerback Patrick Surtain is unlikely to suit up for Denver, along with key safety Talanoa Hufanga.

While the Broncos have struggled on offense this season, ranking 24th in EPA per play, the Seahawks have allowed 29.3 points per game over the last three weeks.

The total, which is currently at over/under 40.5 points, is too low. Bet on over 40.5 points (-110) here.

Seahawks vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

With the Broncos’ secondary impacted by injuries, the Seahawks need to get their passing game going early. Seattle QB Sam Darnold has struggled over the last couple of weeks, with three TDs compared to three interceptions, and under 200 passing yards in both games.

While Denver’s pass rush is formidable, expect Darnold to find the superb Jaxon Smith-Njigba on multiple occasions. Smith-Njigba has caught seven TD passes in just five games and should find the end zone tonight as well.

Bet on Darnold 2+ TD passes (+130) and Smith-Njigba as an anytime TD scorer (+115)

Get +325 Same Game Parlay odds on over 40.5 points, Darnold 2+ passing TDs, and Smith-Njigba to score.

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