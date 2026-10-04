BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for Chiefs vs Raiders, NFL Week 4

Two undefeated teams clash today at 4:25pm ET as the Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) head to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Before these AFC West teams meet, sign up with BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX and get up to $1500 in bonuses if your first bet loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 10/4/2026

The Raiders only won three games last season and would beat their 2025 total with a victory this afternoon. While the Chiefs went just 1-7 away from Arrowhead Stadium last season, they defeated the Dolphins 24-10 in Miami in Week 3.

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Start signing up for an account using this link and enter your personal information, including but not limited to name, DOB, email address, and SSN Importantly, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX before finishing the sign-up process After verifying your account, make a first-time deposit of $10 or more Place a bet with a stake of up to $1500 on any eligible market If your first bet settles as a loss, you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets are valid for one week and cannot be withdrawn for cash or transferred to another person

Open to new BetMGM users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won nine of the last 11 meetings against the Raiders, but Vegas is on course for a first winning season since 2016. That said, we’ll recommend some bets on today’s game below:

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) vs Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) - 10/4 4:25 PM ET

With first place in the AFC West on the line, the Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium at 4:25pm ET this afternoon (CBS, Paramount+). Through three games, both the Chiefs and Raiders rank in the top six in defensive EPA per play.

Still, the Raiders haven’t faced an offense nearly as dynamic as the Chiefs’. The first time the Raiders faced a competent offense was in the 35-27 Week 3 win over the Saints, which went way over the 43.5-point total.

Kansas City ranks fourth in explosive play rate, and both teams are averaging 29.3 points per game. Raiders QB Kirk Cousins also ranks first in the NFL, with nine passing touchdowns, and star TE Brock Bowers is back.

In the closed-roof environment at Allegiant Stadium, both offenses should score a few touchdowns. Go with over 47.5 points (-108).

Chiefs vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

In Week 3, Raiders TE Brock Bowers returned with a bang. Bowers had a game-high 117 receiving yards, 14 targets, and 10 receptions. Kirk Cousins targeted Bowers over three times more than any other Raiders player.

Bowers has averaged 99.0 receiving yards in two career games against Kansas City. Take Bowers over 72.5 receiving yards here (-115).

Since returning from an ACL injury, Patrick Mahomes has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three straight games. He’s managed two or more TD passes in 11 of his 15 career games against the Raiders. Bet on Mahomes 2+ TD passes (-140).

You’ll get +270 odds on a Same Game Parlay with over 47.5 points, Bowers over 72.5 receiving yards, and Mahomes 2+ TD passes.

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