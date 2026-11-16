As the only team in the NFL without a win this season, the Chargers (0-8) playoff hopes are over and have been for some time. Baltimore (4-5), meanwhile, could get back into the playoff picture with a win in this Monday Night Football matchup. Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX to get up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose your first bet.

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BetMGM Bonus Code verified: 11/16/2026

The Chargers have the NFL’s worst offense, scoring just 15.1 points per game. Baltimore ranks 22nd with 21 points per game, but the Ravens haven’t scored more than 13 points since Week 6 and are set to start their fourth quarterback of the season after acquiring Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals between game weeks.

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Follow this BetMGM promo code link to go to the BetMGM website. If on mobile, you can download the BetMGM app. Click “Sign Up” on the website or tap it on the app and fill out the the BetMGM registration form Fill in the BetMGM promo code GOALMAX before creating your account.. Create your account and follow the steps provided to verify your email address. Deposit $10 or more using your preferred banking method. Bet up $1500 on the Chargers vs Ravens game (or any BetMGM market). BetMGM will award you with a sportsbook bonus equal to your bet amount (up to $1,500) if you lose your first bet. The sportsbook bonus expires seven days after it is added to your account. BetMGM sportsbook bonus funds are non-withdrawable.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Jacoby Brissett could be the QB who finally puts Baltimore on the right track this season, but the Chargers will be fighting for pride on Monday night as they look to finally pick up their first win of the 2026 NFL season.

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) vs Baltimore Ravens (4-5) - 11/16 8:15 PM ET

Despite their winless record, the betting sites have only made Baltimore 4.5-point favorites for this game at -108 odds, while Chargers +4.5 is at -111. In terms of moneyline, the Ravens have -217 odds of winning outright. LA is listed at +180 to pull off the upset.

The over/under line is 39 points at BetMGM, which shows that the betting sites don’t expect to see many touchdowns on Monday. If Brissett hits the ground running, though, anything is possible.

Chargers vs Ravens - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

The Ravens allow the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL this season, allowing 229.8 yards per game and their many defensive injuries mean this is a good game to back Justin Herbert over 200.5 passing yards at -115.

Derrick Henry - first home-team TD at +225. Jacoby Brissett should be able to march Baltimore into the red zone early. If he does, Henry is a good option to score.

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