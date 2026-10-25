BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Packers vs Lions, NFL

The Packers are on a roll right now but there will be no margin for error this Sunday as they head to Motor City for a crunch NFC North division game against the always dangerous Lions. You can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first bet loses.

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The Lions are 3-point favorites on the spread at -110 while the Packers take +3 (-108). Detroit is favored at -165 on the moneyline with Green Bay priced at +140. The total is set at 52.5, over -102, under -130.

The Packers have got back on track with three straight wins after starting the year 1-2. Running back Josh Jacobs has returned to practice having been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list since the start of the season and could feature Sunday. The Lions offense fired last week in a 45-21 takedown of the Cardinals but consistency is still a big issue for QB Jared Goff and his team-mates as we approach November. Stopping opponents has also been a huge issue for Detroit.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Sunday’s NFC North showdown is one of the highlights of the NFL weekend in Week 7. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Green Bay Packers (4-2) vs Detroit Lions (3-2) - 10/25 4:25 PM ET

These two teams know each other inside out, meeting almost 200 times across the history of the franchises. Green Bay took both games in 2025 as the Lions struggled, but Detroit notched back-to-back wins the previous season. Each of these teams has alternated electric football with awful errors and, in Detroit’s case, one of the NFL’s worst defensive records through six weeks.

I can see a shootout unfolding in which Detroit do just enough to cover at -3. The Lions’ better execution when it counts could make the difference. Detroit has a 77.3% Redzone conversion rate for a TD which ranks third among NFL teams so far in 2026, compared to a lowly 50% for Green Bay. The Lions lead all of pro football with an average of four TDs per game while they have only recorded a single turnover through five games, giving them an edge over a Packer team which has struggled with giveaways this year.

Offense will come to the fore here. Detroit ranks second in the NFL on points scored (32.8/G) and 30th on points allowed (29.6/G). It has a perfect 5-0 record on the over so far. Back the over as these rivals go toe-to-toe.

Packers vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jared Goff looked formidable last time out, throwing for 271 yards and 3 TDs to take down the Cardinals. The Packers defense will put up more resistance but I still like Goff to hit the over on passing yards at -115. On the Packers side Matthew Golden is coming off a 100-yard game on receptions against the Cowboys, also getting in the endzone for his third touchdown of the season. Back the WR to do the same on Sunday with an anytime TD.

Bet on Goff +271.5 passing yards (-115) and Golden to score a TD at any time (+125)

Get +360 Same Game Parlay odds on the over at +52.5, Goff +271.5 passing yards, and Golden anytime TD.

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