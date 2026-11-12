BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Commanders vs Giants, NFL TNF

Week 10 kicks off with an NFC East rivalry game as the Giants look to extend their surprise lead at the top of the division. Washington has Jayden Daniels back under center and will be keen to spring an upset on Thursday Night Football. Make your bet with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if the wager loses.

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The Giants are -2.5 favorites on the spread at -108 while the Commanders take 2.5 (-111). New York is favored at -141 on the moneyline with Washington priced at +115. Total is 41, over -108, under -111.

New York is out to make it three wins in a row after taking down the Texans and Eagles the past two weekends. J.J. McCarthy started both of those games at QB in place of the injured Jaxson Dart, but threw just 127 yards against Philadelphia on 12 completions and was forced out with a hip injury. Having recovered from that setback, McCarthy will start again Thursday with Dart sidelined for the rest of the season.

Daniels threw for 274 yards in his return to action on Sunday, a 20-13 loss to the Rams. The QB was a full participant in practice leading up to Thursday’s game and should start. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (concussion protocol) and tight end Colson Yankoff (knee) are confirmed absentees.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

The action moves to the NFC East for Thursday Night Football as division leader New York hosts Washington. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks.

Washington Commanders (2-5-1) vs New York Giants (5-2-1) - 11/12 8:15 PM ET

McCarthy is finding his stride with the Giants following his trade from the Vikings and I think his winning run will continue Thursday as the home team covers a narrow spread as favorite. The timing of this game certainly doesn’t favor Washington, who would have loved to give Daniels more than three days’ rest after making his own injury comeback on Sunday.

The Giants execute better in key situations and that gives them an edge. Their RZ TD conversion rate is 68.2%, ranking sixth in the league, while Washington comes away with six points on barely half of their visits to the red zone. McCarthy should have room to maneuver against a pass defense that allows 240 yards per game through the air.

If this remains close I see the offenses getting the upper hand, making me leaning toward the over. The Commanders are 2-1 on the over this year away from home while the Giants have an O/U record of 4-1 in their last five games.

Commanders vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Look to the Giants to use McCarthy sparingly, leaning on the rushing game. The backup QB only completed 12 passes against the Eagles and taking the under at 18.5 completions is a smart pick.

That will mean that Cam Skattebo will see plenty of carries. Skattebo ran for 124 yards against Texans and is back to full fitness after missing the Eagles game.

Bet on McCarthy u18.5 passing completions (-111) and Skattebo o51.5 rushing yards (-120)

Get +325 Same Game Parlay odds on Giants -2.5, McCarthy u18.5 completions and Skattebo o51.5 rushing yards.

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